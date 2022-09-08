Rarely in politics does one have the opportunity to watch a policy backfire so quickly and so spectacularly as we have now seen in Washington, D.C., courtesy of Democratic Councilwoman Brianne K. Nadeau.

In two tweets, we can follow Nadeau from proudly proclaiming “the District is a sanctuary city” to being forced to ruefully confess that the nation’s capital has been turned into a “border town.”

On June 15, 2019, Nadeau boasted in a news release, “Our law enforcement does not cooperate with [Immigration and Customs Enforcement].”

“The Metropolitan Police Department’s policy is that it will not enforce civil immigration laws, which only create a strong divide between the police and community members. MPD officers are also prohibited from asking about residency and immigration status.”

The District is a sanctuary city, which means our law enforcement does not cooperate with ICE. As Councilmember, I have called for an abolition of ICE and wrote DC’s law to establish a permanent immigrant legal services fund.

On Thursday, Nadeau’s proud boasts came back to bite her.

As Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public emergency over illegal migrants being bused to D.C. from Texas and Arizona, Nadeau cast blame on Republican Govs. Greg Abbott and Doug Ducey as well as the federal government.

“It’s been said but it’s worth reiterating that the governors of Texas and Arizona have created this crisis,” she said. “And the federal government has not stepped up to assist the District of Columbia.”

Naturally, Nadeau failed to mention the impact that her own “sanctuary city” policies may have had on the issue of illegal immigration.

She added, “In many ways, the governors of Texas and Arizona have turned us into a border town.”

DC Council Member @BrianneKNadeau blamed the governors of Texas and Arizona for creating this “crisis” and said they turned DC into a border town. pic.twitter.com/fgPkOrUdQi — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 8, 2022



Where is Nadeau’s outrage at the Biden administration?

She offered the limp criticism that “the federal government has not stepped up,” but twice during her comments laid the crisis at the feet of Abbott and Ducey. Why?

She went on to say that D.C. has “learned from border towns like El Paso and Brownsville.” What did she learn? How to not pick up a phone and call Border Patrol?

The entire event was an odd flex, simultaneously claiming the moral high ground and victimhood while obtusely ignoring the District of Columbia’s role and the role of Democrats at large in creating the very problem they lament.

