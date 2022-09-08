Parler Share
Commentary

Watch: DC Has Become a 'Border Town' - Dem Official Realizes Republicans Called Her Bluff

 By Matthew Holloway  September 8, 2022 at 3:33pm
Parler Share

Rarely in politics does one have the opportunity to watch a policy backfire so quickly and so spectacularly as we have now seen in Washington, D.C., courtesy of Democratic Councilwoman Brianne K. Nadeau.

In two tweets, we can follow Nadeau from proudly proclaiming “the District is a sanctuary city” to being forced to ruefully confess that the nation’s capital has been turned into a “border town.”

On June 15, 2019, Nadeau boasted in a news release, “Our law enforcement does not cooperate with [Immigration and Customs Enforcement].”

“The Metropolitan Police Department’s policy is that it will not enforce civil immigration laws, which only create a strong divide between the police and community members. MPD officers are also prohibited from asking about residency and immigration status.”

Trending:
Leftist's Response to the Queen's Death Was So Vile Even Bezos Responded

On Thursday, Nadeau’s proud boasts came back to bite her.

As Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public emergency over illegal migrants being bused to D.C. from Texas and Arizona, Nadeau cast blame on Republican Govs. Greg Abbott and Doug Ducey as well as the federal government.

Do you think D.C. officials expected this to happen?

“It’s been said but it’s worth reiterating that the governors of Texas and Arizona have created this crisis,” she said. “And the federal government has not stepped up to assist the District of Columbia.”

Naturally, Nadeau failed to mention the impact that her own “sanctuary city” policies may have had on the issue of illegal immigration.

She added, “In many ways, the governors of Texas and Arizona have turned us into a border town.”


Where is Nadeau’s outrage at the Biden administration?

She offered the limp criticism that “the federal government has not stepped up,” but twice during her comments laid the crisis at the feet of Abbott and Ducey. Why?

Related:
Former White House Adviser Says Biden Admin Is Running the 'Epicenter' of Child Trafficking

She went on to say that D.C. has “learned from border towns like El Paso and Brownsville.” What did she learn? How to not pick up a phone and call Border Patrol?

The entire event was an odd flex, simultaneously claiming the moral high ground and victimhood while obtusely ignoring the District of Columbia’s role and the role of Democrats at large in creating the very problem they lament.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Matthew Holloway
Senior Staff Writer
Matt Holloway is a millennial, constitutional, conservative commentator, content creator and writer. Matt covers politics, faith, history, national and global news.
Matt Holloway is a millennial, constitutional, conservative commentator, content creator and writer covering the Phoenix area market. Matt covers politics, faith, history and news. A thirty-five year old, happily married father of four: Matt was raised in New Jersey and moved to Arizona in 06'. When he's not writing, working or spending time with his family, Matt enjoys PC Gaming, Science Fiction and YouTube.




King Charles III Gives First Address as England's New Monarch, Vows 'Lifelong Service'
Trump's Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton Thrown Out by Judge Who Was Appointed by Bill Clinton
Exclusive: Gen. Flynn Exposes Ex-CIA Officer Who Helped AP Smear Flynn
Mournful Silence Outside Buckingham Palace Broken as Britons Erupt into 'God Save the King'
Watch: Press Sec's Live Reaction to the Queen's Death Proves Biden Admin Is Totally Incompetent
See more...

Conversation