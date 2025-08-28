Watch: DC Mayor Bowser Just Made Enemies of Every Dem as She Gushed About Trump's Help with Crime

Democratic Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser on Wednesday credited President Donald Trump with lowering crime in the nation’s capital.

While Democrats and the legacy media paint Trump as an authoritarian monster for sending federal troops to bring order to D.C., Bowser told reporters the surge is working.

The city has recorded just one homicide in nearly two weeks since Trump directed the effort.

Bowser stunningly praised the federal presence.

“And we greatly appreciate the surge of officers that enhance what MPD has been able to do in this city,” Bowser said.

She highlighted one statistic in particular — one that the city is known for.

“The most significant thing that we are highlighting today is the area of crime that was most troubling for us in 2023,” Bowser said

"The difference between this 20-day period of this federal surge and last year represents a 87% reduction in carjackings" in the city, she says, adding that "neighborhoods feel safer and are safer" because of it. pic.twitter.com/H3JjJprK4y — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) August 27, 2025

“For carjackings, the difference between this period — this 20-day period of this federal surge and last year represents an 87 percent reduction in carjackings in Washington, D.C.,” she said.

“We know that when carjackings go down, when the use of gun goes down, when homicide or robbery go down, neighborhoods feel safer and are safer. So this surge has been important to us for that reason.”

Bowser also admitted she had spoken directly to Trump about the issue.

NBC News reported, Bowser also said she spoke to Trump on Wednesday afternoon.

“I was reminded of our first meeting after his re-election, where we discussed shared priorities for the district,” Bowser said.

“There, I was reminded that the president’s interest in cities predates his time in office, and his knowledge of D.C. had significantly increased from the first time he was in the White House,” she added.

Not only did the Democratic mayor of one of the country’s most dangerous cities praise the president’s actions, she praised his passion for safety.

But Bowser’s comments are not likely to gain her any popularity with her party.

Democrats have painted Trump’s use of troops in D.C. as a hostile takeover.

Just two weeks ago, Pamela Smith, Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia, was interviewed alongside Bowser.

Smith was excited for the help her department was receiving, while Bowser held back her praise despite the immediate reduction in crime.

Now, the mayor is singing a different tune.

And it’s probably not going to help her gain favor with those in her party — a party that relies on rhetoric and not results to wield power.

