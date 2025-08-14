Watch: DC Police Chief Praises Trump's Feds While Dem Mayor Does Everything She Can to Hide Her Approval

When President Donald Trump helps Democrats in spite of themselves, some public servants have courage enough to tell the truth.

Some Democrat politicians, however, would never dare do such a thing.

Speaking to a reporter from WTTG-TV in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith championed the results of Trump’s decision earlier this week to federalize law enforcement in the nation’s capital, while Muriel Bowser, the city’s Democratic mayor, stood by and grudgingly nodded in agreement.

“This is a great opportunity for us to build upon continuing to drive down crime with our federal law enforcement partners,” Smith said in a clip posted to Facebook.

In light of the federal takeover, the word “partners” constitutes an interesting euphemism. After all, Trump placed the Metropolitan Police Department under direct federal control.

Nonetheless, Smith’s honest assessment of the results represents a refreshing departure from much Democrat screeching on the subject.

For instance, when the reporter noted that the White House had announced 23 arrests on Tuesday night and then asked Smith if that sounded like a normal night for law enforcement, the police chief responded by crediting Trump’s infusion of crime fighters.

“Not necessarily,” Smith said. “Remember, you’re talking about 500 additional personnel in the District of Columbia. And as you know, we’ve talked about the fact that we’re down in numbers with our police officers.”

In truth, roughly 800 National Guard troops arrived in the nation’s capital on Tuesday.

The police chief then added that the “enhanced presence” would “impact us in a positive way.”

Of course, even at the local news level, establishment journalists have a narrative to push. Thus, the reporter turned to Bowser, citing “concerns” and asking if this really “makes DC safer.”

Bowser proceeded to choose her words carefully.

“We have been, over the last several years, focused on hiring more MPD officers,” the mayor said. “We’re at just over 3,100 officers. We’d like to be at 3,800 officers.”

Bowser then reluctantly admitted that the additional personnel had made a difference.

“So to the extent that you see the federal surge creating more arrests and taking more guns, MPD — MPD officers — would do the same thing,” she said.

Bowser’s comment, of course, reeked of absurdity. “If we had police officers, they would do what Trump’s people have done,” she essentially said.

But Democrat-run cities such as Washington, D.C., lack sufficient policing because Democrat politicians, in their haste to stoke the fires of the 2020 Black Lives Matter madness, made war on police officers nationwide.

Now, Trump has come to save Democrats and their voters from themselves.

At least Smith had the integrity to tell the truth about the results.

