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American astronaut Ken Mattingly of Apollo 13 enters the white room following the countdown test ahead of the Apollo 13 mission at Kennedy Space Center on Merritt Island, Florida, on March 26, 1970.
American astronaut Ken Mattingly of Apollo 13 enters the white room following the countdown test ahead of the Apollo 13 mission at Kennedy Space Center on Merritt Island, Florida, on March 26, 1970. (NASA - Archive Photos / Getty Images)

Watch: DEI-Obsessed Sky News Reporter Claims Moon Landings by 'All White Men' Didn't Represent Humanity

 By Jack Davis  April 3, 2026 at 6:00pm
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No matter how much black astronaut Victor Glover tried to dodge the race issue, someone had to suggest that DEI alone gave the Artemis II moon mission a certain cachet previous missions lacked.

Glover, who is black, is part of the Artemis II crew that includes Reid Wiseman, Christina Koch, a woman, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen.

Although NASA has had black astronauts before, none were involved in the Apollo moon missions. NASA has also sent women into space before, on space shuttle missions and to the International Space Station.

But that did not stop Sky News talking head Thomas Moore from suggesting this flight was important for demographics and not science.

“They are going for all humanity this time. You know, Apollo was all white men, and this time it’s not, and I think that really speaks volumes for the journey that NASA has been on,” Moore said in a video posted to X.

“This is a much more representative crew – and you can feel emotional about it.”

Prior to the rocket’s launch, Glover was quizzed about race.

“It’s the story of humanity,” Glover said, according to the Spokesman-Review.

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“Not Black history, not women’s history, but that it becomes human history,” he said.

On Thursday, as the astronauts talked about seeing Earth from space, Glover repeated his philosophy.

“Trust us, you look amazing, you look beautiful,” he said of Earth.

“You also look like one thing. Homo sapiens is all of us, no matter where you’re from or what you look like. We’re all one people.”

“We call amazing things that humans do ‘moonshots’ for a reason, because this brought us together and showed us what we can do when we not just put our differences aside, when we bring our differences together and use all the strengths to accomplish something great,” Glover said.

On Wednesday, Glover — the mission’s pilot — was able to take the controls in an exercise to maneuver the Orion capsule after it left behind the second stage of the Space Launch System rocket, according to The New York Times.

Firing the capsule’s thrusters, he said, “is like a very slight rumble, like just driving over a little slightly rocky road.”

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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