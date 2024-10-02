Watch: Dejected Tim Walz Stares at Pizza as Reporters Confront Him About His 'School Shooter' Comment

Talkative Tim Walz had very little to say Tuesday night after the vice presidential debate against Republican Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio.

After the debate, the Minnesota governor, who is the Democratic running mate of Vice President Kamala Harris, visited Justino’s Pizza in New York City and was asked about the debate.

“I think it was a good debate. The public got to see a contrast, and I think the ending sums it up. The democracy issue is important,” he said in a video posted to social media platform X.

After that, Walz studiously ignored the next two questions, which were requests to clarify the gaffe of the evening, when he said he was friends with school shooters.

“Can you clarify what you meant when you said you befriended school shooters?” one asked, while another asked, “You said you’ve become friends with school shooters during the debate, can you clarify what you meant by that?”

Andrew Pollack, the father of a 2018 school shooting victim, said the comment transcended a live TV gaffe.

“My daughter was killed in the Parkland school shooting. It’s absolutely abhorrent that Tim Walz has befriended school shooters. Disqualifying,” he posted on X.

Elon Musk noted on X that it was “Mind-blowing that Tim Walz said he was ‘friends with school shooters.’”

Walz came out a distant second to Vance when body language expert Carole Lieberman reviewed the debate for Fox News.

“What JD Vance had that made him most likable and most trusted was that he was authentic … you could just say it in one word. JD Vance was authentic. He did big hand movements and so on, but they were just to explain what he was saying,” Lieberman said.

Walz acted anxious over his responses, she said.

“With Tim Walz, he was all over the place. He was very nervous, and he also had body language signs of lying. His body language was discordant with what he was saying. It was like too much, it made you feel exhausted and scared,” she said.

Vance, on the other hand, exuded confidence.

“He wanted to ‘Let’s go, I can’t wait to do this, I’m going to do it’… he’s Trump lite,” she said. “It’s kind of the authenticity that ‘I want to take care of America, I want to make America great again,’ all of that just came through naturally and by the end, you just kind of wanted him to push Tim Walz away. ‘You’re making me nervous’ kind of thing, and with JD Vance, you just kind of felt, ‘OK, that’s good,’” she said.

She said Vance was steady, “like you can kind of see him as a captain of the ship, and he wasn’t too stiff, but you knew what you were going to get. Each time he seemed sure of himself … And so you felt like you would be safe with him. He gave an air of stability,” she said.

