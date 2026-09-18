Share
News

Watch: Dem Candidate Cries Uncontrollably, Prays in Squad Car After Drunk Driving Arrest

 By Bryan Chai  September 17, 2026 at 6:07pm
Share

It’s never a good time for a politician to run afoul of the law.

It’s an especially bad time for a viral video of such an incident to surface just months before the November midterms.

Democratic Washington state House candidate Krista Perez is having the latter sort of bad time.

The 46-year-old Perez had the distinct displeasure of becoming an internet meme overnight after her bizarre, emotional response to a DUI arrest went viral.

According to Fox News, Perez was driving her SUV on Aug. 11, shortly after midnight. Police said her erratic driving led her to hit a parked car.

The outlet added that the initial collision ended up “setting off a chain reaction that damaged five vehicles.”

Local Seattle radio host Jason Rantz helped break the story, taking to X to post a video of the incident.

And the video grabbed a lot of attention:

Perez was seen sobbing uncontrollably and praying as the gravity of her situation dawned on her.

As Fox News reported it: “Prosecutors charged her with DUI, with a refusal enhancement in connection with the collision and a later encounter with police.”

Related:
Incredible Footage: Police Roll Up on Blood-Streaked Man in Middle of Road, Learn His F/A-18 Just Cratered Into Mountainside, But He's OK

Even before the histrionics, the video wasn’t painting Perez in the best light.

When police initially asked her whether she had caused the accident, Perez denied it. She also said that she had never been in an accident before.

Perez also fumbled a bit when asked for her insurance, and then admitted to drinking before getting behind the wheel.

However, she claimed she had just had one glass of wine. When the officer probed just how big this glass of wine was, she told the officer, “I think you might need to contact the business.”

The critical moment happened when Perez declined to take any field sobriety tests. She appeared to be under the impression that she would be allowed to decline the sobriety test (they are technically voluntary), go home, sober up, and then take the test.

Instead, the officer placed her under arrest after she formally declined the sobriety tests — leading to some of those emotional outbursts in the police vehicle.

Perez is slated to square off with incumbent state Rep. Melanie Morgan, also a Democrat, in the November midterms.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Watch: Dem Candidate Cries Uncontrollably, Prays in Squad Car After Drunk Driving Arrest
HOA Forecloses on Sick Homeowner Over $977 Debt, Then Buys His $450k Home for $8,000
Two Democrats Break Ranks, Defy Hakeem Jeffries and Add to His Misery
Mamdani Sues Trump Administration Over Immigrant Welfare Rule: 'Fed Gov't Has Waged a Campaign of Violence and Terror'
Tucker Carlson Defends El-Sayed on 9/11, Condemns His GOP Opponent Mike Rogers
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , ,

Conversation