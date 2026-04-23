Watch: Dem Congressional Candidate Accidentally Exposes the Horrors of IVF with Her Pro-Abortion Argument

An art dealer and Democratic candidate for Congress in California’s 40th district stumbled into a salient point for anyone advocating for in vitro fertilization that fails to draw a moral equivalency with abortion — both are about making choices and ending lives.

On April 15, Breitbart posted Esther Kim Varet’s interview with host Heather Renee on “The Happily Never After” podcast where she spoke about her experience with IVF.

When viewing the clip, her comments come off as incredibly jarring before even coming to that topic. Varet talks about having abortions as casually as one would mention what they had for breakfast.

It’s yet another reminder of how normalized child murder has become in left-wing circles.

“Both of my abortions were very early… the first one was definitely like, I would say, eight weeks, and the other one was at five,” she said.

“That’s obviously different from the decision I made when I was 41,” she said, speaking about her use of IVF.

“We had done IVF… I don’t know how controversial this is, but like, we have five other embryos on ice right now.”

Varet explained she and her husband wanted two children — a boy and a girl — before tying the conversation to another of the left’s favorite talking points — environmentalism.

Esther Kim Varet, a prominent L.A. art dealer and Democrat candidate for Congress, says she had an abortion at age 41 because she and her husband are “big environmentalists,” and they did not want to have more children than the two they previously conceived through IVF. “The… pic.twitter.com/OOlaKPM2r5 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 15, 2026

“We’re big environmentalists. For us, philosophically, we don’t want to overburden our footprint,” she described.

Even as the correlation exists between having several children and overburdening society went unexplained, Varet then made a more logical point in what families are doing when they choose IVF.

“The irony is, so many people that want to wave their finger at you, I’m telling you, if you’ve gone through IVF, you’re doing the same thing,” she continued.

“You have embryos; you’re making choices.”

Although Varet’s view of children, specifically the casual ending of their lives, is morally bankrupt and even barbaric, she makes a point audiences need to see.

She wasn’t condemning IVF as being just as bad as abortion, but from a conservative viewpoint, that’s the takeaway.

You are throwing away life.

You are choosing whether children live or die, just as abortionists do.

Pro-lifers must realize this isn’t a topic that exists separately from the one they claim to care deeply about. It’s a blind spot they must address.

For the uninitiated, Mayo Clinic explains, “During in vitro fertilization, mature eggs are collected from ovaries and fertilized by sperm in a lab. Then a procedure is done to place one or more of the fertilized eggs, called embryos, in a uterus, which is where babies develop.”

What happens to the additional fertilized eggs? Herein lies the problem, as they can be discarded. That is, children can be discarded.

You’re creating life and destroying it. That’s an abortion.

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