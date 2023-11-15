GOP Rep. Clay Higgins of Louisiana attempted to ask FBI Director Christopher Wray on Wednesday about two vehicles he described as “ghost buses” that arrived in D.C. in the wee hours of Jan. 6, 2021.

Before being abruptly shut down, Higgins claimed the buses were “filled with FBI informants dressed as Trump supporters, deployed into our Capitol on Jan. 6.”

During a House Homeland Security Committee hearing, the congressman asked Wray about the federal agency’s involvement in the Capitol incursion.

Higgins began by recapping a similar exchange he had with the FBI director last year.

“I asked you, ‘Did you have confidential human sources dressed as Trump supporters positioned inside the Capitol on Jan. 6 prior to the doors being opened?’ You responded … ‘I have to be very careful of what I say.'”

“A year has passed,” Higgins said. “We the people still do not have a definitive answer from you or anyone else in the Biden administration regarding the FBI presence and participation in the months leading up to the November [2020] election and in the weeks and days prior to Jan. 6 and on Jan. 6 here in D.C. We can’t get a straight answer.”







Higgins cited a former FBI assistant director, Steven D’Antuono, who testified recently to the House Judiciary Committee that he knew FBI informants attended the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6 as lawmakers met to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“Do you confirm that the FBI had confidential human sources at the Stop the Steal rally on Jan. 6 here in D.C., sir?” Higgins asked again.

Wray refused to provide any such confirmation. “Congressman, as we’ve discussed before, I’m not going to get into where we have or have not used confidential human sources,” he told Higgins.

Higgins then quoted an FBI informant who said under oath that he had “marched to the U.S. Capitol with fellow Proud Boys members on Jan. 6.”

“He said he was communicating with his FBI handler while people were entering the U.S. Capitol,” Higgins said. “Can you confirm that the FBI had that sort of engagement with your own agents embedded within the crowd on Jan. 6?”

Wray responded, “If you are asking whether the violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6 was part of some operation orchestrated by FBI sources and/or agents, the answer is emphatically not.”

Higgins then pivoted to a related topic.

“You know what a ghost vehicle is, director? You’re the director of the FBI, you certainly should. You know what a ghost bus is?”

“A ghost bus?” Wray repeated. “I’m not sure I’ve used that term before.”

“Pretty common in law enforcement,” Higgins told him. “It’s a vehicle that’s used for secret purposes. It’s painted over.”

Higgins turned and pointed to a large photograph displayed behind him on an easel.

“These two buses in the middle here, they were the first to arrive at Union Station on Jan. 6 [at 5 a.m.] I have all this evidence. I’m showing you the tip of this iceberg. These two buses were painted completely white.”

At that point, Democratic Rep. Glenn Ivey of Maryland interrupted and noted to GOP Chairman Mark Green that Higgins had gone over his allotted time.

“May I close this statement?” Higgins asked Green.

“No,” Green replied. “I think your time is expired.”

Higgins protested, telling Green, “I note that other members across the aisle have been granted [extra] time.”

“This is a very significant hearing, Mr. Chairman, and these buses are nefarious in nature and were filled with FBI informants dressed as Trump supporters, deployed into our Capitol on Jan. 6.”

When Green refused to relent, Higgins squeezed in a parting shot at the FBI director.

“Your day is coming, Mr. Wray,” he warned.

