Have a baby in Massachusetts, and the state wants to come visit your home.

Gov. Maura Healey said as much on Boston Public Radio. Watch for yourself:

“Everybody in the state, when you have a baby, you’re going to have a home visit within days, weeks and that will be an opportunity for a healthcare provider to make an assessment to see if you need some additional support and resources.”



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She’s not saying “may.” The policy isn’t “if you call.”

It’s for everybody. A mandatory assessment.

Healey’s office later boxed it as a voluntary expansion of Welcome Family: $2 million so every new parent can get a nurse visit, plus $250,000 more for a psychiatry access program for moms.

Should all states require government visits to assess every new mother and home? Yes No

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The existing program already reaches about 3,000 families per year.

Healey tied the pitch to postpartum mental health after the Lindsay Clancy trial. The press release, however, is much softer than the radio cut.

The radio cut is what Healey said.

On its face, it’s insane. Then ask who walks through the door.

Best case: A social worker or state-tied nurse with the training and priorities of the modern helping class.

Worse case: The volunteer-activist circuit, the same culture that treats childhood as a gender project and parents as suspects.

Either way, a “helpful assessment” does not stay in the kitchen. It becomes a file, then files go to agencies, and agencies already know how to turn a note into a case.

Rep. Nancy Mace, a Republican from South Carolina, posted that the government does not own your baby. Massachusetts Republican Party Chair Amy Carnevale called it overreach.

Combine this with the growing push for euthanasia and you get the new circuit — the state at the bassinet and the state at the deathbed.

Cradle-to-grave used to be a warning. In a blue capital, it’s a budget line.

Parents who want a nurse can call one. Pediatricians already screen. What Healey advertised is something else — a government-appointed pair of eyes in every nursery, making an assessment and writing it down.

If the visit is optional, the language on the radio was not. “You’re going to have” is how a mandate sounds when a politician is selling care. Families hear the difference even when the press later sands it down.

Massachusetts does not lack clinics, hotlines, or hospital discharge packets. It lacks trust that parents are the first authority in their own home.

A governor who cannot say that aloud will always reach for another program.

Once a stranger with a state badge is in the living room, the burden flips. The parent is explaining. The visitor is scoring. That is not a wellness courtesy. That is an intake.

The people who staff these visits will not arrive as blank slates. They arrive with trainings, checklists, and the fashions of their profession.

Those fashions now include the idea that mother and father are optional labels and that the state knows the child’s “best interest” better than the people who are raising the child.

A report written after a 20-minute drop-in can follow a family for years. That is the part the radio segment failed to mention.

If postpartum help is the goal, fund what mothers actually ask for and leave the door to the home closed unless they open it.

Do not dress a canvass of every newborn household as compassion.

Stay out of the house unless you are invited in. A free people do not owe the government a tour of the family home.

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