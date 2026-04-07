Watch: Dem House Candidate in GA Calls to Ban MAGA Voters from Internet for 4 Years 'Once the Democrats Are Back in Charge'

Democrats: Trump is totalitarian.

Democrat state congressional candidate: Yes! Also, take away the internet access of his supporters for four years so they can’t say anything.

Democrats: Don’t see any contradiction there!

That, at least, is the tacit message being sent by the national party and one of their more prominent state legislature candidates, Suzanna Karatassos. She’s running to be the party’s nominee in House District 120 — typically a Republican seat, but you never know in a midterm year with an important Democratic U.S. Senate seat to hold onto.

Karatassos describes herself as “a wife and mother in Georgia” who wants “to see Georgia thrive and for all our citizens to be able to lead a life of prosperity with dignity.” And that requires the right to political expression, which she says is being stifled.

“The foundation of our democracy is the right to vote, and every Georgian deserves to have their voice heard and their vote counted,” her campaign website reads.

“Yet, year after year, barriers have been put in place by Republicans who want to make it harder for citizens to participate in our elections, from restrictive voting laws to gerrymandered district maps that silence communities.”

Now, how serious she is about the candidacy remains up for debate, as her social media profile is limited for someone trying to flip a seat. But how serious she is about the “foundation of our democracy” and how America “deserves to have their voice heard” is clearly bovine effluence — as evinced by a clip going viral in which she discusses how she’d deal with “the punishment for MAGA for voting Trump.”

Her solution: Take away their internet for four years so that the Democrats can “rebuild.”

She thinks MAGA should be punished after Trump is gone! Suzanna is running for state house in Georgia. If she wins, she wants to punish her constituents who voted for Trump. Does this sound fascist to anyone else? pic.twitter.com/7iNv5ZtxZn — Clerpatriot (@clerpatriot) February 1, 2026

“When this is all over and Trump is gone and Democrats are back in charge, and we’re rebuilding everything, the punishment for MAGA for voting Trump three times needs to be that they lose their internet access for four years,” she said in a video which originated on Instagram earlier this year but is going viral at the moment.

“They cannot post videos or comments on social media for four straight years so that none of us are subjected to their lies, the misinformation, while we are rebuilding the chaos [sic] that they caused, the whole world, and America, gets to be without their BS online for four straight years,” she says with a smile.

“Can we all agree to this?”

AI-generated founding fathers, can we all agree to this?

The founding fathers have spoken.

I’m not sure why this is funny: whether it’s because someone so truly evil cannot be so dumb, or because someone so dumb cannot be so truly evil. What is clear is that this woman is a small but cancerous growth on the American body politic, running for official office, and the Democratic Party seems to want to do nothing to address this.

At the very least, it would behoove a party that needs to come across as sane and centrist to make serious hay while the midterm sun shines to come out and denounce this woman. If she’s going to generate clickbait, shame her while you can. She loses, you win. It’s not a difficult equation.

Here’s the scarier thing, though: Democrats are comfortable with this. Oh, of course they don’t think it can happen, that whole pesky First Amendment and all. But a party can dream.

That, at least, seems to be the message. And while they aren’t dumb enough to believe they can carry it out to the letter, they are evil enough to believe its spirit can be integrated, somehow, in the modern progressive movement. Somehow, some way, MAGA must be excommunicated from polite (and all) political company, to them.

A Georgian dullard with minimal chances at higher office might not have the answer, but darned if they won’t try to find something like it. This is how much they hate us, make no mistake. She just let the mask slip a little more than the average Democrat will.

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