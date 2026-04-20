Watch: Dem Lawmakers Humiliate Themselves, Literally Flee as Nick Shirley Asks About Their Law to Protect Fraudsters

Democrats everywhere should register as foreign lobbyists.

After all, Democrats routinely lobby for everyone except American citizens.

In a remarkable clip posted to Facebook, prominent YouTuber Nick Shirley — the young man whose on-site viral videos exposed gargantuan fraud in Minnesota’s Somali immigrant community — sought explanations from California Democrat legislators who voted to advance AB 2624, or what one California Republican has called the “Stop Nick Shirley Act,” only to watch in amusement as those elected Democrats hastily fled from the microphone-wielding YouTuber.

“Here’s one of the authors of the bill,” Shirley said as he chased down Democratic state Sen. Susan Rubio.

“I am not even sure what you’re talking about,” Rubio replied when Shirley asked why Democrats would attack free speech. “You said an author. I don’t think I’m an author.”

Incredibly, Rubio maintained her professed ignorance. By specifically denying authorship, however, she revealed that she knew the bill to which Shirley referred.

In one of the most brazen attacks on free speech imaginable, AB 2624 “would similarly establish an address confidentiality program for a designated immigration support services provider, employee, or volunteer, as defined, who faces threats of violence or harassment from the public because of their affiliation with a designated immigration support services facility.”

Republican state Assemblyman Carl DeMaio has blasted the bill and its authors.

“California Democrats are trying to intimidate citizen watchdog journalists and protect waste and fraud happening in far-Left-wing NGOs. AB 2624 can only be described as the ‘Stop Nick Shirley Act’ — a bill designed to silence citizen journalists exposing fraud and abuse of taxpayer dollars,” DeMaio said, according to a news release.

In other words, Shirley exposed massive fraud in state services, particularly those enjoyed by illegal immigrants. Thus, Democrats want to protect their graft by silencing future Nick Shirleys.

“Speaker Rivas!” Shirley yelled as he encountered Robert Rivas, Speaker of the California State Assembly.

When asked about the “Stop Nick Shirley Act,” Rivas — the leader of the Assembly — also pleaded ignorance.

“I don’t know anything about it,” the smug Democrat replied.

Moments later, Democratic state Sen. Lena Gonzalez, another co-author, pretended not to know about Shirley or AB 2624.

“These people are crazy,” Shirley said when Gonzalez disappeared into a building. “They can’t even answer questions about the bills that they’re co-authoring.”

Finally, Shirley encountered the degenerate Democratic state Sen. Scott Weiner.

“I think you’re a psycho scam artist,” Weiner said.

“Look how they just run away,” Shirley said when Weiner also disappeared into a building. “These guys are fools.”

Reasonable people, of course, struggle to understand such cowardice and duplicity as those Democrats showed toward Shirley.

Once you comprehend, however, that modern Democrats value nothing besides their own power; that they regard illegal immigration as a pillar of that power; and that they will do anything to acquire or maintain that power, including shredding the Constitution, which they actively despise, then everything else they do, including the concealment of fraud, makes perfect sense.

Fortunately, President Donald Trump has placed Vice President J.D Vance at the head of an anti-fraud task force. Let us pray, therefore, that Vance has the last word on this subject.

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