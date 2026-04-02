Watch: Dem Lawmakers Mocked When They Kill Women's Month Bill Just 30 Seconds After Realizing They Don't Know What a Woman Is

The experience of mockery at the hands of one’s colleagues would make normal people pause to reconsider their actions.

Alas, ceaseless regurgitation of the most indefensible drivel has rendered modern Democrats incapable of shame.

According to Fox News, last week, Pennsylvania House Democrats withdrew a resolution honoring March as “National Women’s Month” only moments after Republican state Rep. Aaron Bernstine introduced an amendment that would have attached to the resolution a biological definition of “woman,” prompting raucous laughter at the Democrats’ decision, presumably from the GOP side of the aisle.

During the Pennsylvania House’s March 24 session, Democratic House Speaker Joanna McClinton of Southwest Philadelphia brought up the resolution for consideration as part of what Fox called “a rapid-fire succession of bills.”

Rather than rubber-stamp the simple resolution, however, Bernstine put Democrats in a bind.

A clip posted to the social media platform X showed the revealing and hilarious moment.

“Madam Speaker, this amendment is very straightforward and clear,” Bernstine said. “It defines what a woman actually is, because we do know what that is.”

After what Fox’s John Roberts called an “awkward 25-second break,” McClinton announced that Democrats had pulled the resolution.

“The resolution is temporarily over,” the House Speaker announced.

Laughter — some of it quite loud — immediately ensued.

Pennsylvania House Democrats withdrew a resolution that honored March as Women’s History Month after Republican state representative Aaron Bernstine proposed adding an amendment to define what a woman is! pic.twitter.com/scQ2z56a7g — John K. Amanchukwu Sr. (@REVWUTRUTH) March 30, 2026

It is truly remarkable to observe modern Democrats at work.

Indeed, after decades spent posing as defenders of women, Democrats now refuse to even define “woman.” In fact, they would rather withdraw a resolution honoring women than go on record as stating what a woman is.

The psychology behind such behavior remains a mystery. No doubt pure evil has something to do with it. So, too, does the tendency in human nature to first embrace a lie and then defend it with more tenacity than one defends the truth. The fact that it is a lie — that it denies God’s Creation — makes it attractive to nihilists.

Still, a handful of Democrats have rejected transgender madness. Rahm Emanuel, who once served as White House chief of staff for former President Barack Obama, leaps to mind. More generally, longtime Democrat strategist James Carville has chastised his party for its wokeness.

Thus, one wonders why the overwhelming majority of Democrats either cannot or will not reject transgender ideology. Not even mockery leaves them ashamed. We know, of course, that their own deranged voters frighten them. But at some point, one must liberate one’s soul by telling the truth.

Whatever the case might be, Democrats like those in the Pennsylvania House cannot be trusted with anything important.

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