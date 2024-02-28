The Democratic mayor of a Georgia city was heckled and encouraged to resign during a news conference Wednesday morning, a week after a college student was murdered on the campus of the University of Georgia — allegedly by a Venezuelan national who was in the country illegally.

Athens-Clarke County Mayor Kelly Girtz told residents of the area that his community is not a sanctuary city as people have begun to blame the horrific murder of nursing student Laken Riley on him and others.

Girtz spoke at a police podium Tuesday where he was met with backlash from vocal protesters, WAGA-TV reported.

The mayor’s remarks were disrupted during several moments by people who want the country’s immigration laws enforced to prevent people such as Jose Antonio Ibarra — the suspect in Riley’s slaying — out of their communities.

While Girtz said his city was not a sanctuary city for illegals, because such designations are banned by Georgia state law, he received spirited pushback.

Georgians call for the resignation of Athens-Clarke County mayor at this morning’s press conference. “Liar!” “Resign!” pic.twitter.com/pgTvctL4FM — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) February 28, 2024

“Liar!” a woman shouted while a man also raised his voice to accuse the mayor of being untruthful.

Girtz appeared taken aback by the response from his constituents and he slowly began to again read from his prepared remarks.

The mayor also attempted to deflect from any notion that he or the city’s policies on illegal immigrants were to blame for the death of Riley, who was mutilated while jogging last Tuesday.

Those angry constituents only became more vocal as the shouting ramped up.

“We are here to listen,”Girtz said but paused because he was being heckled. “We are here to listen. There will be time for questions.”

A man at that point continued to shout, “You are a liar! You’re a liar! You’re a liar!”

“You are guilty and have got blood on your hands for this murder, sir!” the man shouted.

As Girtz attempted to describe what exactly he felt makes a community a “sanctuary city” for illegal immigrants, he was cut off.

“You’re insulting our intelligence!” the angry man shouted at Girtz, who maintained Athens is not a haven for illegal immigrants and that his policies did not result in Riley’s slaying.

Multiple voices were then heard calling on Girtz to “resign.”

Girtz’s cold reception in Athens follows criticism of him by a number of high-profile people, including Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and former President Donald Trump, The Atalanta Journal-Constitution reported.

No one has been more critical of the leadership in Athens than Republican Rep. Mike Collins, whose district includes Athens.

If Athens-Clarke County had called @ICEgovernment when Jose Antonio Ibarra was encountered by law enforcement for shoplifting and said “We’ve got a criminal illegal in custody, come get him,” Laken Riley would be alive. — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) February 26, 2024

This Athens gentleman says he’d like to spend some time alone with the mayor… Seems like a fair request. pic.twitter.com/k4Pu6tPe92 — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) February 28, 2024

Even residents of a sanctuary county realize the policies must change. Their community is not safe. @accgov and @WhiteHouse must change course. pic.twitter.com/Rz1rSTiweM — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) February 28, 2024

Good morning. Just reminding you that Athens-Clarke County, GA is a sanctuary jurisdiction that protects illegal aliens from federal law enforcement. That must change. — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) February 25, 2024

Collins has directly blamed city and federal officials for Riley’s murder and encouraged Wednesday’s protest of Girtz on social media.

In case anyone wants to go see their Mayor tomorrow. Good opportunity for he and the Sheriff to announce they are rescinding their current policy of not cooperating with ICE. https://t.co/0XZqE60uWg — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) February 27, 2024

“The blood of Laken Riley is on the hands of Joe Biden, Alejandro Mayorkas, and the government of Athens-Clarke County,” Collins said last Friday on his X social media account.

The blood of Laken Riley is on the hands of Joe Biden, Alejandro Mayorkas, and the government of Athens-Clarke County. The Venezuelan suspect in Laken Riley’s murder is one of millions of illegal aliens that the Biden administration has released into this country to be welcomed… — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) February 24, 2024

Collins added:

“To put this in simpler terms: if this border was secure, and Athens not a sanctuary city, Laken Riley would be alive. She would still be talking to her family, hanging out with friends, studying to be a nurse, and working toward serving her community and saving the lives of others.

“Instead, she is dead because the people who took an oath to preserve our Constitution and faithfully execute our laws refuse to do so because they think it benefits them politically.”

