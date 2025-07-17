Watch: Dem Rep Desperately Tries to Silence Hearing Witness When He Hits Too Close to Home

When it comes to Democrats, hearing the truth hurts.

That was on full display at a hearing of the House Homeland Security Committee on Wednesday, when the committee’s ranking Democratic member tried desperately to silence a witness talking publicly about how Democrats have deliberately put the lives of the nation’s border enforcers in danger.

And one statement by the witness must have hit particularly close to home.

Testifying was Mike Howell, a vocal supporter of border security and president of the conservative Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project, which aims to expose “fraud, corruption, and abuse” in the federal government.

Howell issued a broadside against Democratic lawmakers in general, then got very specific — and that’s when Mississippi Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson tried to shut him down.

Check it out here.

🚨WATCH Bennie Thompson attempts to silence @ItsYourGov‘s @MHowellTweets right after Mike Howell notes Democrats’ calling for violence against ICE officers😲@HomelandGOP rightly rules that Howell’s testimony is not “outside the scope of the hearing.” pic.twitter.com/G68rvgJwB3 — Tyler O’Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) July 16, 2025

“I especially thank you for giving me a platform to plead with members of this body on the Democrat side to stand down on their threats against the men and women of Immigration and Customs Enforcement,” Howell said.

Have Democrats put ICE agents in danger? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (3448 Votes) No: 0% (10 Votes)

“The violence is getting out of control, and it is fueled by the demagoguery of politicians, whether it is one of your members telling Axios that there needs to be blood to grab the attention of the press and the public, another saying civility isn’t working and to prepare for violence, or even a member of this committee being arrested for forcibly impeding and interfering with federal officials, this escalation deserves condemnation.”

It was like he was hitting the highlights — or lowlights — of Democratic-generated headlines in recent days as the party’s leftier elements go into hysterics over President Donald Trump’s efforts to actually keep his campaign promises and remove the illegal immigrants who invaded the country under the treasonously lax watch of the Biden administration.

In a July 7 report, the Beltway-centric outlet Axios quoted Democrats as indeed saying the party’s base is demanding blood be spilled to get attention from the media and prove that “civility isn’t working.”

And on June 10, New Jersey Democratic Rep. LaMonica McIver — herself a member of the Committee on Homeland Security — was indicted on three counts of interfering with federal officers for her alleged role in a melee outside a detention facility in Newark, New Jersey, in May.

The punishment for the most serious charge is up to eight years in prison, according to a Justice Department news release.

Howell was saying nothing that was untrue, or even exaggerating. He was merely recounting what everyone knows.

But for Bennie Thompson, the Mississippi Democrat who proved his contempt for the truth by chairing Nancy Pelosi’s hand-picked witch-hunting committee supposedly investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion, Howell’s recitation of the facts was too much to bear.

He made a “point of order,” seeking to brand Howell’s statements as outside the scope of the committee’s subject, which was to probe how non-governmental organizations “facilitated the Biden Border Crisis.”

Rep. Michael Guest, a Republican also from Mississippi, overruled Thompson’s objection.

“This individual has the opportunity to summarize his opening statement and the information upon which he used to form that opening statement, so the objection is overruled,” he said.







Despite the seriousness of the situation, the hearing took on an almost comic light when Thompson insisted on a roll call vote of the committee on his objection and Republicans responded with a motion to table his point.

Like every committee in the Republican-controlled House, the Homeland Security Committee is run by the GOP, so there was never any doubt about how that vote would go. In the end, nine members outvoted the other eight to make Thompson’s objection disappear.

But the fact that he made it at all is telling. And it’s a sign of how desperate he was to halt Howell’s public platforming of the Democratic Party’s disgraceful descent into the lawlessness of its most lawless base.

But the truth is out. It’s as open as California Gov. Gavin Newsom attempting to defy Trump when the president is simply determined to maintain order in California’s cities. It’s as open as Democrats villifying the men and women of law enforcement for doing the jobs the American people pay them for.

And it’s as open as the desperate Bennie Thompson scrambling mightily to silence a witness who’s determined to expose Democrats for what they are — and what they’re doing to the country.

Because for Democrats, the truth hurts.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.