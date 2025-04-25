Watch: Dem Rep Orders Supporters to 'Threaten' Lawmakers Who Stand Behind ICE

It’s typically difficult to take an elected official who insists on wearing a hat at all times despite being cursed with a blind haberdasher seriously, which is why we’re all usually blessedly able to safely ignore Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson.

However, underneath Wilson’s blinding choice of headwear, the Florida lefty has been hatching some seriously poisonous stuff as of late — and now that she’s giving voice to these mephitic ideas, attention must be paid, hopefully by law enforcement officials.

Speaking in Florida on Thursday, where she had visited an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility earlier in the day, Wilson told constituents to “threaten” Congress if detentions and deportations didn’t stop, according to Fox News.

“So I’ve been giving out the phone numbers to the House of Representatives and to the Senate,” she said.

“It’s one number. That number you call, and you threaten it, and you say, ‘This is wrong. This is not America. This is not what we stand for. We need a change.’

“You have to do that. It’s going to take the people. We’ve done it.”

Democrat Rep. Frederica Wilson is instructing people to “threaten” Republicans while also demanding an “uprising” because criminal illegal aliens are being deported from the country. Sounds a little insurrectiony to me pic.twitter.com/tjGtDoSV8q — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 24, 2025

If you think you’ve seen this movie before, you have — and it ends predictably.

For instance, Rep. Maxine Waters of California, from 2018:







Those remarks came, NPR noted, as members of the first Trump administration were being harassed in public — which she was encouraging.

Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, from 2020:

“I want to tell you Gorsuch. I want to tell you Kavanugh. You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price!”

— Chuck Schumer at a pro-choice rally near SCOTUS as the court hears arguments about Louisiana’s abortion lawpic.twitter.com/lguWx4mwkD — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) March 4, 2020

In 2022, amid the maelstrom of minatory leftist reaction to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, a California man tried to “release the whirlwind” by attempting to assassinate Justice Brett Kavanaugh. He pleaded guilty and faces up to life in prison when he’s sentenced in October.

Oh, and there were those two assassination attempts against Donald Trump, lest we forget those. The media certainly has.

So, yes, the hat makes Wilson’s call to “threaten” politicians who enforce immigration law a little bit funnier — up until someone acts on her advice, of course.

Because these violent delights have violent ends, and eventually they’ll end up claiming some politician’s life. The assassination chic culture of the left has already claimed the life of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, and his alleged murderer, Luigi Mangione, is openly being celebrated by gainfully employed media personalities. (Elected Democrats haven’t gone that far, instead offering variations on “Sure, murder is horrible, bu~ut…”)

Given that background, these remarks require at least an apology — and preferably, an investigation and congressional censure on top of them. The Democrats are playing with fire, innocent Americans will end up getting burned, and the media will simply look away otherwise.

