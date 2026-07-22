Watch: Dem Rep Says Trump Hurting Election Confidence - Too Bad We've Got This Supercut of Dems Doing It First, Denying Trump's 2016 Win

And today in projection news from congressional Democrats, we have another person lamenting the fact that the Republicans are sowing distrust in our elections.

This time, it’s Democrat Massachusetts Rep. Jim McGovern, who spent a House Rules Committee hearing whining about President Donald Trump’s election integrity speech.

Apparently, calling into question the security of the electoral process and pushing the necessity of the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act is a serious concern. Too bad we have the receipts that this was a Democratic hobby once upon a time — the last time back in 2016.

“I just want to say on the issue of voting rights and voting integrity, my Republican colleagues and this administration have absolutely no standing,” McGovern said.

“I mean, I listened to this president’s speech last week as 40 minutes of my life I’ll never get back,” he said. “It was crazy, it was insane, conspiracy theory after conspiracy theory. And all of my Republican colleagues here just kind of went along to get along.”

“You know, I get it: He can’t stand the fact that he lost the 2020 election,” McGovern said. “I know his ego is fragile, but we’re just going to let him say whatever he wants, and let him create doubt in the minds of the American people that somehow our elections are not safe?”

He went on to say that “there’s no evidence that there’s been any kind of foreign interference” from hostile governments.

Who has done more to hurt trust in America’s elections -- Republicans or Democrats? Republicans Democrats

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“Well, we don’t have to worry about Russia or China or anybody else” sowing distrust in the electoral process, McGovern continued.

“Donald Trump’s doing it all by himself, all because his ego can’t stand the fact that he lost an election.”







So, apparently, fragile egos are the reason behind the speech. Right. Then what’s this?

Trump: “Shadow government hiding Chinese election meddling.”

Democrats: “That’s a conspiracy theory.”

Also Democrats: “Russia stole 2016.” pic.twitter.com/DSSDfgRUwm — American Nightmare 🇺🇸 (@thewakeninq) July 17, 2026

There you have a five-minute supercut of Democrat election denial (fragile egos?) based on far less evidence. Trump was supposed to be some sort of Muscovite candidate, his strings being pulled by Vladimir Putin because of some obscene (and non-existent) hotel video.

We knew all of this because of the Steele dossier… assembled, it’s worth noting, as opposition research at the behest of Hillary Clinton’s functionaries, something we didn’t find out until it was released into general circulation. We also didn’t find out that it was so blatantly fictional that it made “E.T.” look like a documentary until years later, either, although the people pushing these lies were almost sure that it was.

And when it comes to overturning the results of elections, hey, we have that, too! Forget about this commercial from Democrat celebrities pitched directly at electors after the 2016 race wrapped up? We didn’t:

Does anyone remember when a bunch of celebrities in 2016 made a PSA for republican electors to steal the election pic.twitter.com/asr8IEhAmV — Mariam (@Gaismair) July 19, 2026

So yeah, there’s that, too! And that was a product of election denialism, as well — the belief in the idea that somehow, some way, the election had been stolen.

Oh, and let’s not forget that we went as far as to demand recounts in several states. In the one state where it took place, Wisconsin, Trump ended up with more votes than he started with.

This isn’t even counting the 2000 and 2004 election denialism from the left; according to them, George W. Bush never won an election fair and square. It was the Supreme Court that stole it the first time, Diebold voting machines the second time!

In other words, if you listen to some Democrats, they won every presidential election from 1992 until 2020 fair and square, only to have a few stolen from them by those dastardly Republicans. And the one time a Republican questioned the results of a close race, he was doing the work of China and Russia and all of our enemies.

Forget the fact that he made the remarks in question in service of a bill that would make our elections more secure. Democrats have amply proved they don’t want secure elections. They want wins.

At least you have to give McGovern this much: Unlike New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill, he didn’t condemn Trump for conspiracy theorizing at the same time she confirmed that one of the things Trump alleged — thousands of non-citizen voters on the rolls — existed in the Garden State thanks to what was called a “software error.” Whoops. It’s almost like they’re doing the exact thing they’re accusing us of.

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