Watch: Dem Senate Candidate El-Sayed Says Sex Changes for Minors Just Like Circumcision During Trainwreck Interview

My worst work weeks are usually better than the work week that Michigan Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed has had. And I’m judging this on Monday night.

At midday, El-Sayed’s campaign was finally forced to officially distance itself from its most famous surrogate, radical socialist Twitch streamer Hasan “America Deserved 9/11” Piker. The straw that broke the very overloaded camel’s back was a veiled threat against Jewish Democratic Michigan state Sen. Jeremy Moss, according to the Michigan Advance. In a clip during a stream last week, Piker said that “if Jews in America keep putting this idea out there that they are singularly invested in Israel, eventually someone is going to come around and take action” with Moss’ photo on the screen.

How to cap that off? An evening appearance on Jesse Watters’ Fox News show, in which, when asked about transgender surgeries for minors, El-Sayed compared the procedure to circumcision.

“You’re a doctor, right?” Watters asked El-Sayed at the start of the parley over gender transition surgery for minors.

El-Sayed responded in the affirmative, even though this isn’t technically true. (He has a medical degree and has served as a public health official, but holds no medical license and has not completed a residency — something that’s required in order to refer to yourself as a medical doctor. We’ll spot him this one, though, since it was about to become as irrelevant as quibbling with the marksmanship skills of the guy who shot Archduke Franz Ferdinand in a wider discussion of the horrors of World War I.)

“So you think it’s OK for a parent to slash his kid’s ding-a-ling off? You think that’s OK?” Watters said.

“So, I — do you really want to have this conversation?” El-Sayed responded. “Are you circumcised?”

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“Uh, yeah, but that’s a personal question, doctor,” Watters, visibly stunned and amused, shot back.

“So you probably should want to move on. You probably should want to move on,” El-Sayed said, probably wanting to move on himself.

“And circumcision is different than castration!” Watters said, exiting his state of shock.

“I think — I think it’s a problem that you think that you get to decide what happens between a parent, a doctor, and a patient,” El-Sayed said.

“And I’m saying that circumcision is surgery on a kid’s ding-a-ling, so if you really want to bring that up, you can,” he added. “I just think you’re really selective about how you want to talk about these things.”

.@JesseBWatters: “So you think it’s okay for a parent to slice their kid’s dingaling off?” Abdul El-Sayed: “Are you circumcised?” Jesse Watters: “Circumcision is different than castration.” pic.twitter.com/EOgKyaIf92 — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) August 25, 2026

Watters called this “wacky,” which I guess is certainly one word for it.

I would say that it’s like the difference between like a doctor asking parents if they want to have their child’s tonsils out, and a doctor asking whether they want every one of their child’s teeth pulled out. Not because they need those teeth out, but because their child identifies as toothless. Both are surgery on the oral canal, and both are decisions between a doctor, parents, and a minor (and therefore unable to consent) patient.

See? Totally the same. If you’re an abhorrent individual incapable of functioning in a civilized society, that is.

If this conversation got slightly better, it was only by comparison.

In another segment, El-Sayed called bans against Shariah law discriminatory because it would be like banning church canon law. This, of course, obscures the fact that canon law is unenforcible and Christians are generally not coerced by immigrant faith communities into canon law “arbitration” like how Shariah is reportedly often practiced in the West, which is what necessitates these bans.

Abdul El-Sayed says that banning Sharia Law would be the same thing as banning Canon Law. pic.twitter.com/fhMEBMoFog — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 25, 2026

The rest of the interview, as The Hill noted, consisted of El-Sayed repeatedly trying to draw the conversation back to inflation and affordability — usually good territory for the Democrats, except his inability to read the room on the other questions overshadowed that and it turns out El-Sayed was politically and fiscally illiterate in that arena, as well.

WATTERS: You say you want socialized health care. Abdul, how much is that going to cost? EL-SAYED: It’s going to cost the average Michigander a whole lot less than they pay right now. WATTERS: I have a feeling, Abdul, you don’t even know how much money the government spends… pic.twitter.com/eTGA7Zv0NJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 25, 2026

But other than that, it went great.

The path to recapturing the Senate for the Democrats runs through Michigan, and El-Sayed has stumbled even without adversarial interviews like this. Most of this stumbling has involved Piker’s shenanigans, to be fair, but the Watters interview was proof positive that, in a state that Donald Trump won in 2024, the Democratic nominee still has a long way to go to prove that he’s for you and not for they/them.

Can’t wait to see what Tuesday brings.

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