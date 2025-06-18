Watch: Dem Senator Flies Off the Handle When Pete Hegseth Calmly Points Out That Her Time Is Up

Serving as a female Democrat in Congress appears to require two qualities: a sense of entitlement and a miserable disposition.

Moreover, add Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to the mix, and Democrats seem to go even more berserk than usual.

During a Senate hearing Wednesday, Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen of Nevada reacted with the typical shrillness of a liberal woman when Hegseth, having heard the chairman’s gavel, calmly noted that the senator’s time for questioning had expired.

In a two-minute clip posted to the social media platform X, Rosen grilled Hegseth on Defense Department personnel decisions.

Specifically, Rosen wanted to know about Hegseth’s involvement in the April firing of Gen. Timothy D. Haugh, head of the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command, whose dismissal, according to The New York Times, “rattle[d] lawmakers.”

Hegseth repeatedly assured the senator that a defense secretary would handle any such firing at that level.

Then, when Rosen twice — and very awkwardly — sought justification for Haugh’s dismissal, Hegseth wisely cited the separation of powers.

“Ma’am,” the defense secretary replied, “we all serve at the pleasure of the president. And the president deserves the type of commanders and advisers that he thinks will best equip him to accomplish the mission.”

Rosen then pivoted to rumors that investigative journalist and social media personality Laura Loomer, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, had a hand in Haugh’s firing.

As the senator posed her second Loomer-related question, however, the chairman banged the gavel, signaling that Rosen’s time had expired.

“So,” the senator asked, “do you believe it’s appropriate for any social media personality to influence personnel decisions in your department — yes or no?”

“I believe your time is up, Senator,” Hegseth coolly replied.

That remark sent Rosen into a rambling fit of anger.

“Oh, it is not up to you to tell me when my time is up!” she insisted. “And I am going to say, Mr. Secretary, you’re either feckless or complicit, you’re not in control of your department, [and] you’re unserious. It is shocking, You’re not combating anti-Semitism within your ranks. It’s a dangerous and pivotal time in our nation’s history. Thank you, Mr. Chairman. I yield back. And I don’t appreciate the smirk, sir. You are the secretary of defense.”

.@SecDef Pete Hegseth: “I believe your time is up, Senator.”@SenJackyRosen: “It is not up to you to tell me when my time is up! You’re either feckless or complicit. You’re not in control of your department…I do not appreciate the smirk, sir. You are the Secretary of Defense.” pic.twitter.com/swTjkPCVJX — CSPAN (@cspan) June 18, 2025

Rosen’s indignant reaction to the defense secretary’s calm observation left two distinct impressions.

First, something about Hegseth drives Democrats nuts.

Second, elected female Democrats almost invariably come across as nasty and entitled.

For instance, during Cabinet confirmation hearings earlier this year, Democrat women in the Senate made embarrassing spectacles of themselves.

The situation looks no better in the House of Representatives. In fact, it might be worse.

Small wonder, therefore, that Hegseth, perhaps for his own amusement, handled Rosen first by calmly informing her that her time had expired, and then by giving her a smirk that he must have known would drive her crazy.

