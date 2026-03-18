Watch: Dem Senator Tries to Rush to Next Question When Tulsi Gabbard Gives Answer He Doesn't Like

Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia tried to rush Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on to the next subject when she pointed to her statutory authority to review the security of U.S. elections.

Warner, who is vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, raised the issue in the context of the FBI’s raid of election headquarters in Fulton County, Georgia, to enforce a judicially approved warrant to gather materials related to the 2020 election.

Gabbard was on hand during the Jan. 28 raid to observe the FBI’s enforcement of the warrant.

Warner noted that the warrant did not indicate foreign interference was suspected in the election operations in Fulton County in 2020. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence’s responsibilities are generally focused on assessing foreign threats.

“Where is the authority for you to involve yourself in a domestic law enforcement activity?” the lawmaker questioned Gabbard.

Gabbard answered, “Congress provided by statute ODNI with the responsibility of election security and counterintelligence in 2021. As you also know, ODNI has purview and oversight…”

At this point, Warner interjected, saying, “I know the history very well, but could you just address…”

Gabbard then spoke over Warner, responding, “I am addressing your question. ODNI also has purview and overview over two domestic-related agencies, the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI, both of which have purview over election security responsibilities, to ensure the integrity of our elections.”

Sen. @MarkWarner spars with DNI Gabbard over GA ballot seizure: “Where is the authority for you to involve yourself in a domestic law enforcement activity?” Gabbard: “I did not participate in a law enforcement activity, nor would I.” Warner: “You were present at the scene.” pic.twitter.com/fNGnjwCaAs — CSPAN (@cspan) March 18, 2026

Gabbard pressed on, “I want to correct one of your statements, that you’ve made multiple times, which is false. I did not participate in a law enforcement activity, nor would I, because that does not exist within my authorities.”

Warner then jumped back in, saying, “You were present at the scene. Are the photos of you at the scene false?”

“I was at Fulton County, sir, at the request of the president, and to work with the FBI to observe this action that had long been awaited,” Gabbard answered.

“To answer your question, sir, about the foreign nexus question, in order for us to better understand the vulnerabilities in our election systems that may exist today as we look to 2026, and yes, we are very focused on trying to make sure that this election is one that the American people have faith…” the director began.

Warner then cut her off, saying, “Director Gabbard, I have a number of questions. Let me ask my next question, please.”

Shortly after the raid, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche told Fox News regarding Gabbard’s presence, “She is not part of this investigation.”

“But on the other hand, she is an expert in this space. The president trusts her and expects her to be part of the team investigating election integrity,” Blanche added.

🚨Deputy AG Todd Blanche says DNI Tulsi Gabbard was near the scene of the FBI’s 2020 election-fraud raid in Fulton County, Georgia. “She is an expert in this space. The president trusts her.”pic.twitter.com/aRIX5AUqHR — Red Line News (@RedLineNewsUSA) February 3, 2026

Fox News host Laura Ingraham noted that Democrats in the past have stated they are very concerned about foreign influence in elections, perhaps referring to the probe into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

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