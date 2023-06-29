Watch: Dem Spoiler RFK Jr. Makes Shocking Campaign Statement That Will Have Establishment Crowd Fuming

This could be big trouble for President Joe Biden.

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. refused to pledge his support to Biden in the event Biden wins the party’s nomination in a town hall event on Wednesday.

“Of course I’m not going to do that,” Kennedy said of a loyalty pledge during a NewsNation town hall.

“My plan is to win this election.”

“And I don’t have a plan B.”

Kennedy didn’t rule out ultimately supporting Biden — or even continuing his campaign for president as an independent candidate, or accepting the nomination of a third party.

“I don’t know what I’ll do.”

“Let’s see what happens in this campaign. Let’s see if people are living up to Democratic values, and having debates, and having discussions,” Kennedy clarified.

Should RFK Jr. run as an Independent? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 76% (172 Votes) No: 24% (53 Votes)

Polling for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination indicates that Kennedy has enough support to cause problems for Biden.

The dissident Democrat secures as many as 17 percent support from primary voters in some polls — combining with Marianne Williamson for more than a quarter of the vote in one Fox News poll.

2024 National Democratic Primary: Joe Biden 64%

Robert Kennedy Jr. 17%

Marianne Williamson 10% .@foxnewspoll, RV, 6/23-26https://t.co/IhAFDZpPzh pic.twitter.com/pe84zKAscq — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) June 28, 2023

The Democratic National Committee has refused to schedule any primary debates in which alternate candidates for the party’s nomination will have the opportunity to challenge Biden.

The Republican National Committee is requiring any candidates that appear on a stage in a party-sanctioned debate to pledge eventual support for the ultimate Republican nominee, according to Axios.

Kennedy has criticized the Biden administration’s links to major corporations, as well as taking aim at the president’s record on civil liberties and corruption.

I have known and liked Joe Biden for many years, but we differ profoundly on fundamental issues such as corporate influence in government, censorship, civil liberties, poverty, corruption, and war policy, among others. I look forward to engaging him in debates and town hall… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) April 25, 2023

Kennedy is the son of senator and former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy.

He’s also the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.