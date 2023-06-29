Share
Watch: Dem Spoiler RFK Jr. Makes Shocking Campaign Statement That Will Have Establishment Crowd Fuming

 By Richard Moorhead  June 29, 2023 at 4:40pm
This could be big trouble for President Joe Biden.

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. refused to pledge his support to Biden in the event Biden wins the party’s nomination in a town hall event on Wednesday.

“Of course I’m not going to do that,” Kennedy said of a loyalty pledge during a NewsNation town hall.

“My plan is to win this election.”

“And I don’t have a plan B.”

Kennedy didn’t rule out ultimately supporting Biden — or even continuing his campaign for president as an independent candidate, or accepting the nomination of a third party.

“I don’t know what I’ll do.”

“Let’s see what happens in this campaign. Let’s see if people are living up to Democratic values, and having debates, and having discussions,” Kennedy clarified.

Should RFK Jr. run as an Independent?

Polling for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination indicates that Kennedy has enough support to cause problems for Biden.

The dissident Democrat secures as many as 17 percent support from primary voters in some polls — combining with Marianne Williamson for more than a quarter of the vote in one Fox News poll.

The Democratic National Committee has refused to schedule any primary debates in which alternate candidates for the party’s nomination will have the opportunity to challenge Biden.

The Republican National Committee is requiring any candidates that appear on a stage in a party-sanctioned debate to pledge eventual support for the ultimate Republican nominee, according to Axios.

Kennedy has criticized the Biden administration’s links to major corporations, as well as taking aim at the president’s record on civil liberties and corruption.

Kennedy is the son of senator and former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy.

He’s also the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




