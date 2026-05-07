Watch: Dem State Rep Freaks Out So Badly During Redistricting Debate That He Makes Physical Contact with Cops

One of Tennessee’s most notorious lawmakers is pushing his way back into the news — by pushing around highway patrol troopers trying to keep the peace.

State Rep. Justin Pearson — a Democrat in case there was any doubt — inserted himself into a melee Thursday as troopers tried to remove obnoxious protesters who were disrupting debate on redistricting in the Volunteer State.

Even by post-George Floyd standards, the video is shocking. But it teaches a lesson Americans shouldn’t forget.

Not only did Pearson make physical contact with law enforcement — normally a no-no for anyone, much less an elected official — he verbally assaulted a state trooper just for doing his job.

Clearly taking advantage of his position as a lawmaker, he started screaming “Boy!” into the trooper’s face, called him what sounded like a “stupid m*****f****r.”

Check it out here, to get your blood boiling:

What’s wrong with him??? The State House is not the hood. — Sharon Cole (@FreedomMimi1313) May 7, 2026

Americans who follow politics should recognize Pearson.

He’s a 2017 graduate of Maine’s Bowdoin College — a liberal arts institution that was costing roughly $60,000 a year of tuition in Pearson’s day — and the kind of fraud who shed a clean-cut, grammatically correct campus geek image to grow a ‘fro and rebrand himself as a throwback to the civil rights movement.

He’s the progressive opportunist who used the 2023 massacre at a Nashville Christian school to instigate a gun control riot in the state Capitol — and got expelled from the legislature only to be returned almost immediately.

And he’s the kind of hothead who needed to be physically restrained while lunging at a political opponent during another gun control clash in 2025.

In short, he’s a perfect avatar of the contemporary Democratic Party: arrogant, contemptuous, and essentially lawless when it comes to his political agenda. He’s a black, male version of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — a product of a comfortable upbringing (his father is a preacher, his mother is a teacher) who enjoys the frisson of feeling part of the poor, affecting ignorance in his diction and passion in his politics, and he’s clearly completely comfortable showing utter disdain for law enforcement.

(Remember AOC smirking and pretending to be “arrested” during a 2022 pro-abortion demonstration outside the Supreme Court?)

In Pearson’s case on Thursday, he was coming to the defense of his older brother Keshaun Pearson — an activist in his own right — who was part of a crowd raising a ruckus in the public gallery, according to WREG-TV in Nashville.

Video clearly showed Pearson shoving his way through state troopers, who reacted by raising their hands, conspicuously avoiding a confrontation.

(If things had truly gotten physical, it looks like any one of them could have squashed him like a bug.)

It shows him screaming and all but spitting in the face of one particular trooper, and in general behaving like a Quentin Tarantino update on “Shaft.”

I didn’t know Tennessee elected THUGS. Maybe he needs to face expulsion for treating an officer like this. — Dakota DeWitt (@realDakotaD12) May 7, 2026

Outside the halls of government, this kind of scene has become almost routine since the chaos of 2020, when rioters nationwide burned cities down over the death of a drug-addled ex-con who was caught trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill in Minneapolis.

Leftist mobs, abetted by Democratic politicians, have long since declared war on anything even resembling respect for law and order.

But for a sitting lawmaker to assail a state trooper — a man who was simply keeping order in what is supposed to be a place where the government conducts business — takes that contempt to a shocking new level. And it’s a level only leftists want to reach.

Completely unacceptable behavior by anyone, let alone an elected representative. This racist needs to be addressed by the Tennessee Legislature and Dumbocrats! — James Donahue (@JamesDonahue20) May 7, 2026

Going back to the Clinton presidency, Democrats have shown an ever-increasing contempt for the law when it comes to pursuing their political agenda. (Or, in Clinton’s case, pursuing a more… physical agenda.)

Pearson’s actions on Thursday, revolting as they were, put that attitude on display in living color. Again, this is the Democratic Party in a nutshell: arrogant, contemptuous, and essentially lawless.

And every American should know it.

Heading into the midterm elections, it’s a scene that shouldn’t be forgotten.

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