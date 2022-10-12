Parler Share
Commentary

Watch: Democrat Left Stammering After Maria Bartiromo Destroys Her on Biden's Open Borders

 By Samantha Chang  October 12, 2022 at 6:32am
Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo shredded Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell of Michigan on Tuesday while discussing the flood of deadly fentanyl surging into the United States through our unsecured southern border.

At one point, the heated interview left a stupefied Dingell stammering as she lost her train of thought while Bartiromo hammered her about why Democrats have done nothing to stem the unprecedented border crisis.

“What are you going to do about the fentanyl poisoning in this country?” Bartiromo said on “Mornings With Maria.”

She noted reports that fentanyl appearing to be candy could even have tragic consequences come Halloween.

“Now we have to worry about Halloween because of this wide-open border,” Bartiromo said. “Have you spoken to Joe Biden about it?”

Alleged Thieves Start Shaking Violently as Fed-Up Residents Close Trap, Deliver Painful Lesson

In August, the Drug Enforcement Administration issued an advisory warning the public about an alarming new trend of brightly colored fentanyl being used to target children.

“Rainbow fentanyl — fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes and sizes — is a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults,” DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said.

“The men and women of the DEA are relentlessly working to stop the trafficking of rainbow fentanyl and defeat the Mexican drug cartels that are responsible for the vast majority of the fentanyl that is being trafficked in the United States.”



Two months ago, the DEA seized rainbow fentanyl and fentanyl pills in 18 different states. Despite these efforts, fentanyl continues to pour into the U.S.

When Dingell said she had spoken to President Joe Biden about it, Bartiromo interjected, “What is his answer to the 100,000 people who have been poisoned by fentanyl? What is his answer for the 3 million people who are in the country illegally under his watch?”

Kari Lake Vows to Declare Southern Border Crisis an Invasion: 'We're Going to Invoke Our Article One'

Dingell meekly replied, “I haven’t talked to him about immigration directly.”

Bartiromo fired back: “So you haven’t talked to him about the border?”

Dingell then tried to downplay the raging fentanyl epidemic by saying “drugs have been around a long time.”

In response, Bartiromo pointed out that “fentanyl trafficking has accelerated substantially on Joe Biden’s watch. We know this. And you know this.”

A defensive Dingell replied that she knows many people who have died of drug overdoses.

A fired-up Bartiromo asked, “What are you doing about the open border? Three million people have come into this country [illegally] on Joe Biden’s watch. They’re dropping fentanyl all over Texas through drones. What are you doing about it?”

Dingell said she plans to meet with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives because she also is worried about the fentanyl epidemic.

Bartiromo once again tried to get Dingell to tell the truth and admit that the fentanyl epidemic has gotten substantially worse thanks to the Biden administration’s open-borders policies.

“Things have accelerated under Joe Biden because of the wide-open border. Agreed?” she said.

A stunned Dingell reacted by stammering hilariously because she had no intelligent response to the question.

It is painfully obvious to anyone who’s being honest that the border crisis has mushroomed catastrophically during Biden’s failed presidency.

Biden’s lax policies have essentially turned the United States into a toxic dumping ground for illegal drugs and unvetted armies of Third World migrants.

Reminder: In the year preceding the 2020 election, then-candidate Biden urged illegal aliens to flood the border.

And they have done just that.

Sadly, nothing that’s happening today is accidental. The United States is undergoing a tragic, leftist social re-engineering devolution that’s transforming the country for the worse on every level.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.
Conversation