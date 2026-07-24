Watch: Democrat Senator Tells Whopping Voter ID Lie About Virginia, But ABC Host Living There Calls Him Out on Air

Virginia Democratic Sen. Mark Warner was instantly rebuked when he tried lying about voter ID laws in his state.

Warner made an appearance on ABC News’ “This Week” on Sunday where he spoke to host Jonathan Karl about laws requiring an ID.

This has been an ongoing topic amongst lawmakers and an increasingly frustrated American public as Congress stalls in passing the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, or SAVE Act, which would require proof of citizenship before casting a ballot.

“Is this something that Democrats should get behind?” Karl asked about requiring voter ID.

He added that “71 percent of Democrats say they favor it,” citing a poll by Pew Research.

Warner tried telling him, “In Virginia, we have voter ID and photo ID.”

Karl noted to him, “That’s actually not the case.”

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“I mean, I’m a Virginia voter. You don’t need to show a photo ID in Virginia. There are a wide range of things you can show for ID, and if you don’t show one of those, you can sign an affidavit,” Karl added.

🚨 OMG. Stunning moment as Sen. Mark Warner (D) even gets called out by ABC for LYING that Virginia requires voter ID ABC: Should Democrats get behind photo ID? 71% of Dems favor it! WARNER: In Virginia, we have photo ID! ABC: —that’s NOT the case, I’M a Virginia voter! 🤯… pic.twitter.com/tWe5wMMmdK — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 19, 2026

“Those become ballots that if you want to contest later, can be contested,” Warner argued, incorrectly believing this helped his cause. Rather than contest a ballot later, why not only let the right people cast it when they initially try?

Warner said his state has “voter ID of one form or another,” but his expression indicates he knows how ridiculous this all sounds.

Karl asked a simple question and Warner floundered. “Should that be a national standard?”

The lawmaker couldn’t formulate a coherent response. That’s because there is not one.

In February, CNN data analyst Harry Enten noted a poll showing that a majority of Americans — across both parties and across racial groups — support voter ID, and specifically photo ID.

Enten says the poll numbers concluded, “You’ve got 95 percent of Republicans, pretty much all of them. But even 71 percent of Democrats favor photo ID.”

Americans agree with Nicki Minaj when it comes to voter id. 83% of favor photo voter id to vote per Pew. This includes 70%+ of Democrats and Republicans, as well as 75%+ of Americans across races…. White, Black, and Latino. It’s not controversial. pic.twitter.com/9Kocw85Uh8 — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) February 3, 2026

He then showed the numbers for white, black, and Hispanic voters, which were 85 percent, 82 percent, and 76 percent respectively.

Enten’s report was prompted by an X post by singer-songwriter Nicki Minaj signaling her support.

The American people agree with her.

The only people who do not seem to agree are Democratic officials like Warner.

Without voter ID, Democrats can continue to amass illegitimate votes. It’s fraud, plain and simple.

There is no other explanation for being against requiring it.

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