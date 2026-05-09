Watch As Democrat Xavier Becerra Calls Migrant Kids Lost Under His Watch MAGA Talking Point

Biden-era cabinet official Xavier Becerra claimed that reports of migrant children being lost under his watch were “lies” by President Donald Trump — after he was pressed on them by a fellow Democrat.

Becerra — a leading candidate to become California’s next governor according to recent polls — served as former President Joe Biden’s Secretary of Health and Human Services during which his department reportedly lost track of thousands of unaccompanied minors who crossed the U.S.’ southern border.

Becerra’s opponent in the June 2 primary, former Democratic Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, pressed the ex-HHS secretary on the lost children during KNBC’s California gubernatorial debate Wednesday.

After Becerra mentioned that he is “proud” of his “public service” while attacking Republican candidate Steve Hilton during a spat on the state’s homelessness crisis, Villaraigosa interjected, “Mr. Becerra, are you proud that you pushed out 85,000 migrant children?”

“They were, according to The New York Times, they were maimed, they were exploited,” Becerra’s fellow Democrat added. “Some were even killed. You said those are MAGA talking points, it’s a MAGA hoax. Tell that to the children who died.”

“So, I’m not sure what that had to do with homelessness but calmate, Antonio, calmate,” Becerra initially replied to Villaraigosa, telling him to “calm down” in Spanish.

The two Democrats then began to speak over each other before moderator Colleen Williams gave Becerra 30 seconds to respond.

“Trump lied about that, this whole situation with the migrant kids,” he said.

“The New York Times lied?” Villaraigosa jumped in, referring to the outlet’s February 2023 report that the HHS under Becerra was unable to reach more than 85,000 migrant children and “lost immediate contact” with one in three.

“Let me finish Antonio, thank you,” the former secretary added. “Donald Trump campaigned against our Democratic candidate Kathleen — I mean Kamala Harris, Vice President in 2024, using these lies. In 2026, now you have candidates like Antonio and [Democratic gubernatorial candidate] Tom Steyer using these very lies.”

“They were lies when Trump said them 20 years ago,” he continued. “They are lies today. We protected kids. We did not let them be abused. Those were the employers. But stop lying. Facts are the facts.”

“Twenty-six Democrats condemned it, they said it was outrageous that he pushed kids out … put them on an assembly line, get them out of here,” Villaraigosa said referring to a May 2023 letter sent to Becerra signed by many left-wing Democratic lawmakers including Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

“We write to voice our deep concerns about the horrendous labor exploitation of migrant children that was recently documented in an ongoing investigative series by the New York Times,” the lawmakers wrote in the letter. “The articles contain disturbing firsthand accounts of children who have suffered from forced labor, trafficking, and abuse after being released from the custody of the [HHS’] Office of Refugee Resettlement. These reports demand comprehensive changes to HHS policies to put an end to the exploitation of migrant children and ensure accountability for those who engage in this abhorrent practice.”

Becerra’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Along with Steyer and Hilton, Becerra has been one of the top polling candidates in the gubernatorial race after the previous frontrunner, disgraced former Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell, withdrew his bid and resigned from Congress in the wake of sexual assault allegations from multiple women.

Before serving as HHS Secretary, Becerra spent four years as California Attorney General, succeeding Harris in that role, and previously represented a Los Angeles-based House seat for 24 years.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.