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Watch: Democratic Campaign Volunteer Appears to Swipe Package While Knocking on Doors

 By Brooklynn Robinson  October 19, 2026 at 2:45pm
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A video circulating on X appears to show a person knocking on a door and then taking a package from a porch while carrying campaign materials associated with Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs.

Turning Point Action’s Robert Contreras posted the clip Sunday night with the caption, “Katie Hobbs volunteer steals package off someone’s porch while knocking.”

The post includes two short videos. In the footage, a person is seen approaching a front door, appearing to knock or check for a response, and then handling a package that had been left on the porch before walking away with it.

Libs of TikTok shared the same video Monday and wrote that it “appears to show a Katie Hobbs volunteer stealing someone’s delivery right off their front porch while distributing pamphlets.”


The original post does not identify the person by name or confirm that the individual is an official campaign volunteer.

No statement from the Hobbs campaign, the homeowner, or local police had been posted to address the clip as of Monday evening.

Contreras is also listed in his social media profile as affiliated with the Pima County Young Republicans.


No audio is present in the versions of the footage circulating on X that may add more clarity to the incident.

What do you think about the actions of the volunteer in the video?
Related:
A Former Democratic Senator Is Quietly Backing a Republican Congressional Candidate: Report

Replies under both posts noted that the full context of the visit is indeed not shown.


Door knocking remains a standard campaign activity in Arizona races, with volunteers typically leaving literature and moving on when no one answers.

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Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




Watch: Democratic Campaign Volunteer Appears to Swipe Package While Knocking on Doors
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