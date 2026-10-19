Watch: Democratic Campaign Volunteer Appears to Swipe Package While Knocking on Doors
A video circulating on X appears to show a person knocking on a door and then taking a package from a porch while carrying campaign materials associated with Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs.
Turning Point Action’s Robert Contreras posted the clip Sunday night with the caption, “Katie Hobbs volunteer steals package off someone’s porch while knocking.”
The post includes two short videos. In the footage, a person is seen approaching a front door, appearing to knock or check for a response, and then handling a package that had been left on the porch before walking away with it.
Katie Hobbs volunteer steals package off someone’s porch while knocking https://t.co/uA6RE9K3rk
— Robert Contreras (@R0bertEdward) October 19, 2026
Libs of TikTok shared the same video Monday and wrote that it “appears to show a Katie Hobbs volunteer stealing someone’s delivery right off their front porch while distributing pamphlets.”
Video appears to show a Katie Hobbs volunteer stealing someone’s delivery right off their front porch while distributing pamphlets
X, you know what to do. https://t.co/6qYeVafCRb
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 19, 2026
The original post does not identify the person by name or confirm that the individual is an official campaign volunteer.
No statement from the Hobbs campaign, the homeowner, or local police had been posted to address the clip as of Monday evening.
Contreras is also listed in his social media profile as affiliated with the Pima County Young Republicans.
Hobbs volunteers steals package from someone’s porch. No coverage from media. No reaction from Hobbs.
— Garret Lewis (@GarretLewis) October 19, 2026
No audio is present in the versions of the footage circulating on X that may add more clarity to the incident.
Replies under both posts noted that the full context of the visit is indeed not shown.
Democrat Katie Hobbs volunteer/staffer steals a package from AZ voter after dropping campaign literature on their door.
If that doesn’t perfectly sum up modern Democrats, nothing does.
If this had been a Republican or a Turning Point door knocker, it would be wall to wall coverage by the media.
— Jake Hoffman (@JakeHoffmanAZ) October 19, 2026
Door knocking remains a standard campaign activity in Arizona races, with volunteers typically leaving literature and moving on when no one answers.
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