Watch: Democratic Congressman Appears to Blame Trump for Repeat Assassination Attempts

Democrats want to talk about rhetoric, but they cannot escape one damning fact.

Regardless of who uses what words, the bullets have only flown in one direction.

In the wake of Saturday’s alleged assassination attempt against President Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C., Democratic Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois told CNN’s Pamela Brown that Trump bears special responsibility for the inflamed passions that have produced such acts of violence.

First, Brown played a clip of Trump commenting on political violence in general before blaming Democrats in particular.

Then, the CNN host asked the congressman for his comment.

“I think that definitely the rhetoric needs to cool,” Krishnamoorthi said in a clip posted to the social media platform X. “But remember his own rhetoric has inflamed the discourse in a way that we haven’t seen before.”

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi: “I think that definitely the rhetoric needs to cool, but remember [Trump’s] own rhetoric has inflamed the discourse in a way that we haven’t seen before.” pic.twitter.com/Ha7FLjHkF8 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) April 27, 2026

For more than 10 years, of course, Trump has indeed used colorful language to attack his political opponents. More often than not, the president used that language to fight back against Democrats’ outrageous slanders.

Moreover, in many cases, those slanders have had sinister origins and purposes. When they called him a Russian agent, for instance, Democrats had already laid the groundwork for a “treasonous conspiracy” that included the manufacturing of intelligence to perpetuate a hoax that undermined the first Trump administration.

The same thing happened after the 2017 Charlottesville protests. Democrats accused Trump of racism with their now-debunked “very fine people” hoax. In fact, last week, the Department of Justice secured 11 indictments against the extreme-leftist Southern Poverty Law Center, which stands accused of funding that event (and other hate-group leaders) to raise funds off the manufactured racism.

In other words, with Democrats, there exists a correlation between words and actions.

For instance, in the same CNN interview, Krishnamoorthi subtly tried to legitimize the attempted violence against Trump.

“There’s tremendous, as you can understand, concern, given the threat levels that are going up, in part because of the president and now three assassination attempts on him, his very low approval ratings, which unfortunately fuel a lot of disaffection,” the congressman said in another clip posted to X.

UNREAL. Democrat Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi blames President Trump for the assassination attempts against him instead of blaming the left-wing lunatic shooter: “The president… has very low approval ratings which fuel a lot of disaffection.” pic.twitter.com/a5da2GEBV1 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 27, 2026

When, therefore, the president has low approval ratings, we should expect violence? No Republican ever took a shot at the wildly unpopular former President Joe Biden.

Unfortunately, Democrats do not behave the same way. Convinced of their own righteousness, they produce foot soldiers who justify murder.

In fact, not only do they justify it, they celebrate it. Thousands of unhinged leftists went online to gloat following the September assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Thus, Krishnamoorthi can say whatever he likes about Trump’s rhetoric. The fact remains that in the present era — call it the Trump Era — the purveyors of violence have only targeted Republicans.

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