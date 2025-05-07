The most nauseating, contemptible, shrill, bellicose, and entitled human beings on the planet must serve in the U.S. Congress.

Moreover, as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent discovered, the gargantuan House Committee on Financial Services might constitute the epicenter of madness.

During a committee hearing Wednesday, Bessent could only watch as Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio made an embarrassing spectacle of herself, first with her rudeness and unwarranted aggression toward the treasury secretary, and then with a “Real Housewives“-style display of entitlement by yelling at the committee chairman for two consecutive minutes when she failed to get her way after her time for questioning had expired.

Approximately four minutes into her questioning of Bessent, Beatty decided that she and the treasury secretary had reached different conclusions, and she appeared poised to move on.

Then, when Bessent tried to explain something, the congresswoman flipped out.

“It’s my time. It is my time,” she said, pointing her finger downward and using the adamant-sounding tone that entitled people use. “You will not do this on my time.”

She emphasized the word “my” and raised her eyebrows as if scolding the treasury secretary. One really must see the look on her face, the confidence with which she berated someone who simply tried to answer her question, to understand the extent of the privilege she believes she enjoys.

“Now, I’m gonna ask for a few more seconds since he refused to comply with my time, not his time,” she added.

“My time,” she said. Students in junior high school do not behave this way.

Next, Beatty asked about the progress of a years-old initiative to put 19th-century abolitionist Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill. Bessent replied that he had no update, but that he would ask his staff.

That really set her off.

“No, I want you to get back to me,” she replied. “Because, see, there seems to be an issue when it comes to things that affect people of color, or people who live in poverty.”

The chairman began banging the gavel at the five-minute mark to indicate that Beatty’s time had expired. But she kept talking. Of course she did. After all, the rules do not apply to Democrat women with important things to say.

Repeated comments from the chairman that “the gentlewoman’s time has expired” did nothing to halt Beatty’s diatribe.

“I need HIM to address if he will answer ME. NO! I’m not going to yield,” she insisted, behaving worse than a child.

The chairman then asked whether the congresswoman wished to raise a parliamentary inquiry.

“Yes, I do,” she replied. “As a member of the United States Congress, addressing the secretary, I am asking you to rule on asking this hostile witness to direct his response to me, versus having him tell me that his staff will respond to me. My staff person didn’t ask him the question. I did.”

“The gentlewoman does not state a parliamentary inquiry,” the chairman noted as he prepared to move on.

“So let me ask a point of privilege to you, Mr. Chairman,” Beatty said, little knowing how “privileged” she sounded. “Because I’m not gonna stop this this morning until you respond to me then, if you will direct the secretary to respond to me as a member of Congress.”

The chairman then denied that the request constituted a point of privilege.

All the while, Bessent said nothing. In fact, the “hostile witness” had said nothing since his promise to ask his staff about Harriet Tubman.

Readers may watch the astonishing spectacle in the YouTube Video below. The relevant segment began around the 4:09 mark.

Where to even begin?

First, Bessent showed supernatural restraint throughout the morning. In fact, during that same hearing, Democratic Rep. Nydia Velazquez of New York repeatedly pressed him to reveal details of ongoing trade negotiations, and then acted as if she did not understand why the public revelation of such details would not work to the advantage of the United States.

Second, Bessent does not answer to Beatty or to anyone in Congress. Under the Constitution’s Article II, the president “may require the Opinion, in writing, of the principal Officer in each of the executive Departments.” That places the treasury secretary squarely under the executive branch, and the branches are co-equal, so who does Beatty think she is to demand that Bessent answer her directly “as a member of Congress”? Tell her to pound sand.

Third, imagine serving on the House Committee on Financial Services, which includes 30 Republicans and 24 Democrats. Talk about a circus. Look across the aisle at the Democrat side. In addition to Beatty and Velazquez, the Democratic contingent features the likes of Maxine Waters of California, Al Green of Texas, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

Would any sane person agree to spend a morning with one of those people, let alone all of them together?

In short, as Bessent observed up close, Americans have gotten the government they deserve by sending such clowns to Congress.

