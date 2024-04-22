Just in case anyone was wondering whose interests Democrats in Congress believe they were elected to represent, Democratic Rep. Gerald Connolly of Virginia made sure no one was left with any doubt.

While making an argument for the funding of Ukraine aid on the House floor on Saturday, the congressman made this shocking statement:

“Some say, ‘Well, we have to deal with our border first.’ The Ukrainian-Russian border is our border.

“It’s the border between depraved autocracy and freedom-loving people seeking our democratic way of life!” Connolly declared. “Do we have a stake in that outcome? Yes. Undeniably, yes.”

The America Last Uniparty in a nutshell: “Some say, well, we have to deal with our border first. The Ukrainian Russian border is OUR border!” pic.twitter.com/Y6QUZ5CxVf — Rep. Andrew Clyde (@Rep_Clyde) April 20, 2024

Rewind to 2017 when then-President Trump requested a relatively modest $1.6 billion for border wall funding between the U.S. and Mexico, as CNN reported at the time.

Connolly, who is now in his eighth-term representing Virginia’s 11th Congressional District, just outside the nation’s capital, vehemently opposed the proposal at the time, calling it an “ill-conceived” idea.

In a statement on Aug. 25, 2017, the Virginia Democrat wrote, “The President promised that Mexico was going to pay for his wall. That was a lie. Now, he is willing to threaten another Republican shutdown that will hurt millions of Americans who rely on the federal government for everything from social security [sic] and veterans benefits to Medicare and Medicaid claims. It is cruel politics at its worst.”

Apparently, Connolly felt it was unfair to use taxpayer money to pay for a wall to protect our own borders to the tune of $1.6 billion, but is now perfectly happy to protect Ukraine’s borders to the tune of $61 billion — the amount of the Ukraine-aid package the House passed on Saturday.

And that’s on top of the $75 billion we have already sent the country smaller than the state of Texas.

In response to Connolly’s comment, conservative Republican Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina wrote, “This has got to be a joke!!! This is offensive to all Americans.”

This has got to be a joke!!! This is offensive to all Americans. — Rep. Ralph Norman (@RepRalphNorman) April 20, 2024

Connolly may have said the quiet part out loud, but the behavior of House Democrats when the bill was passed — waving the flag of a foreign country on the House floor — showed that he is not alone in the way he thinks.

Our border is being invaded by 8+ million illegal aliens Fentanyl is killing tens of thousands of Americans We have record inflation, unaffordable housing, rising violent crime, and grocery bills that cost double And what does Congress do? Wave Ukrainian flags pic.twitter.com/EZWmVqM6L3 — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) April 20, 2024

For Democrats to obstruct every attempt to secure our own border while fighting to protect the borders of another nation takes a breathtaking kind of brazenness.

But for those same Democrats to cheer and wave the flag of a foreign nation after giving away billions of taxpayer dollars entrusted to them takes their shamelessness to another level.

If you believe the Ukrainian border is your border, then you are not American — you are Ukrainian.

Democrats need to decide which country their allegiance lies with.

On the other hand, the flags they were waving in the House have already given us the answer.

