Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado, left, questions Tulsi Gabbard, President Donald Trump’s nominee to be Director of National Intelligence, as she testifies during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee Thursday in Washington, D.C.
Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado, left, questions Tulsi Gabbard, President Donald Trump's nominee to be Director of National Intelligence, as she testifies during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee Thursday in Washington, D.C.

Watch: Democratic Senator Flies Off the Handle When Tulsi Gabbard Won't Agree with Him on Ukraine and Edward Snowden

 By Randy DeSoto  January 30, 2025 at 2:29pm
Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado became highly agitated Thursday when questioning Director of National Intelligence nominee Tulsi Gabbard regarding her views of the war in Ukraine and Edward Snowden.

Bennet took aim at a social media post Gabbard made in February 2022, shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine.

He read the post, which said, “This war and suffering could have easily been avoided if Biden Admin/NATO had simply acknowledged Russia’s legitimate security concerns regarding Ukraine’s becoming a member of NATO, which would mean US/NATO forces right on Russia’s border.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has long stated that if Ukraine joined NATO, it would be a red line for him that would prompt a military response from his country.

On Thursday, Bennet asked Gabbard during her appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee, “Are you aware that your comments about proxy wars and Russia’s legitimate, ‘legitimate security concerns,’ to quote your own words, are in alignment with what the Russians have said to justify their invasion of Ukraine? Yes or no.”

“Senator, I don’t pay attention to Russian propaganda. My goal is to speak the truth, regardless of whether you like it or not,” Gabbard responded.

Bennet raised his voice at the nominee alleging, “You were there at 11:30 p.m. that night to say that you were with them [Russia], not us!”

“Senator, I think you should also quote the statement that I made criticizing Putin for his invasion of Ukraine,” Gabbard answered.

Bennet became even angrier when Gabbard would not say explicitly that Edward Snowden was a traitor.

In 2013, Snowden, while working as a government contractor, leaked highly classified information regarding U.S. government surveillance programs, particularly those conducted by the National Security Agency. He viewed himself as a whistleblower warning the American public of the government’s potential surveillance of their conduct.

Snowden now lives in Russia to avoid being prosecuted in the U.S. for espionage, the Associated Press reported.

“Was Edward Snowden a traitor to the United States of America?” Bennet asked Gabbard.

“He broke the law,” she responded.

“Yes or no, is Edward Snowden a traitor to the United States of America?” the senator followed up.


“As someone who has worn our uniform in combat, I understand our critical our national security is,” Gabbard replied.

“Apparently, you don’t,” the Democrat responded.

