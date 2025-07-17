Watch: Democrats Storm Out of Judicial Nominee Hearing When They Don't Get Their Way

Democrats have nothing to offer voters, so the party’s elected leaders consistently play to the worst elements of their base.

That, of course, means exhausting theatrics, temper tantrums, and even sometimes violence.

During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Thursday, Democrat members stood up and walked out en masse while one of their colleagues, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, effectively repeated the same procedural complaints over and over.

The stunt occurred after Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, the committee’s chairman, called for a vote on the nomination of Emil Bove, former attorney for President Donald Trump, to the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

“I don’t understand this,” Booker said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

The senator then insisted that his Republican colleagues had played fast and loose with the committee’s rules.

“At least address the Rule 4 point of order that we’re calling,” Booker demanded moments later. “There’s no need to rush this. What are we afraid of?”

The New Jersey Democrat then spoke for roughly seven consecutive minutes, and the substance of his comments never changed.

Meanwhile, around the 3:37 mark of the video below, Booker’s Democrat colleagues stood up and walked out of the hearing.

.@SenBooker on calling a vote for Emil Bove’s nomination: “What are you afraid of? … This is absolutely insane. What is the rush?” pic.twitter.com/B97UbfhAFL — CSPAN (@cspan) July 17, 2025

Fortunately, many X users recognized Democrats’ theatrics as an unbecoming stunt.

Everything Dems do is a stunt- get the Sargent at arms to rip him out ! — Scott Murphy (@ScottMurph87261) July 17, 2025

Only democrats can do this lol. — Thankful4USA (@Thankful4Usa) July 17, 2025

Booker plays fabian strategy, foregone conclusion is eventually reached despite posturing and grandstanding. Nothing to see here. — Malik Alnaar ملك النار (@Ezalb_Resuah) July 17, 2025

@SenBooker Your BLOVIATNG is so nauseating 🤮 — Cyndi,RN🇺🇸Patriot (@Cyndlu68) July 17, 2025

Some users even referred to Democrats as “theater kids.”

Theatre kids now playing congressional members. — TC (@caltract) July 17, 2025

The theater kids are at it again, huh? — Gen-X Johnny (@chopper9826) July 17, 2025

Voters, of course, have seen this kind of nonsense from elected Democrats in the past.

Recall, for instance, Democrats’ shameful behavior during Trump’s joint address to Congress in March. They could not even bring themselves to honor the families of Laken Riley and Jocelyn Nungary, two young Americans murdered by illegal immigrants.

An oft-overlooked element of elected Democrats’ theatrics is that their voters want these spectacles.

In fact, some Democratic legislators recently complained that their voters have demanded violence.

In sum, stunts like the one they pulled on Thursday help explain why polls have shown the Democratic Party sinking to a historic nadir of unpopularity.

