North Carolina’s first black lieutenant governor ripped into House Democrats this week for their continued efforts to malign voter ID measures as racist.

Democrats compared the requirement for absentee voters to possess a free, valid ID to the horrors of murder and racial suppression in the Jim Crow era, and have called Georgia’s new voting law an act of “white supremacy.”

The Election Integrity Act of 2021 requires Georgia voters who wish to use absentee ballots to document the same ID information all in-person voters are already required to have. It has been so demonized by Democrats that the House Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties held a hearing this week on the issue of voter discrimination.

During that hearing, Republican North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson delivered a scathing testimony accusing Democrats of using racism in their pursuit of pure power politics.

“Am I to believe that black Americans, who have overcome the atrocities of slavery, who were victorious in the civil rights movement and now sit in the highest levels of this government, cannot figure out how to get a free ID to secure their votes?” Robinson said.

“That they need to be coddled by politicians because they don’t think we can figure out how to make our voices heard. Are you kidding me? The notion that black people must be protected from a free ID to secure their vote is not just insane, it is insulting.”

“This doesn’t have anything to do with justice,” Robinson added. “This has everything to do with power.”

The Democrats present, largely stunned into silence, could not figure out at first what to do with Robinson’s calling them out. That changed, however, when Robinson replied to a question by Texas Republican Rep. Charles Roy by matter-of-factly stating Democrats were making black people pawns in their political games.

🚨 WATCH: North Carolina Lt. Gov. @MarkRobinsonNC lays out the truth on election integrity and voting rights. Democrats go berserk. Looking at you, @RepCohen. pic.twitter.com/ojynp9PGoE — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) April 22, 2021

“We don’t want power, we want integrity. we want the right thing to be done. We want to encourage citizens to be responsible. We want to have the best elections system in the world,” Robinson said.

“It’s time that we modernize our election system in this country and stop playing all these silly games based on race. And please, stop using me, as a black man, as your pawn. And yes I said it,” Robinson added.

Tennessee Democratic Rep. Steve Cohen, who serves as chair of the subcommittee, began to yell over Robinson toward the end of his response, saying his time was up and nothing more could be entered into the record regarding the line of questioning.

It’s clear Democrats don’t care at all for the actual complexities of the black experience in America, and it’s equally clear that their maligning of sound electoral security has nothing to do with race and everything to do with stifling conservative voices.

Put simply, they can’t stand to hear a black man defend protecting the integrity of American elections, which they long ago wrote off as inherently racist.

Thankfully, Robinson wasn’t about to be silenced by an old white Democrat and, in response to a question from North Carolina Republican Rep. Dan Bishop, laid bare the elitism that drives the modern left’s political aspirations.

“Requiring an ID to vote is just simple American responsibility.” Watch here as @MarkRobinsonNC exposes everything wrong with Dems’ voter ID narrative and elitist mentality. #ncpol #ncgop pic.twitter.com/5C2S9K1VKC — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) April 22, 2021

“We have a few elitists who believe that they know better than the people of the state of North Carolina. A few people, two or three judges, that said ‘I know that 55, 60 percent of the people in North Carolina said they want voter ID, but I don’t think so and I’m a king and I know better than you, so I’m going to strike that law down,'” Robinson said.

“That’s the same thing we see going on in this chamber right now. That’s the same thing we see with H.R. 1. Folks who sit high, look low, and say ‘I know better than you. I know your state better than you. I know your people better than you. I’m going to make decisions for you.’ Again, not going to happen. Not going to happen.”

In all, Robinson’s testimony stands as a glorious refutation of the left’s narrative of pervasive white supremacy, and a reaffirmation that the promise of the American idea is still being fulfilled.

Robinson clearly articulated what many conservatives have merely intuited: Democrats don’t care one iota for the complexity of the human experience, and have no real desire to integrate a meaningful concept of human difference. They don’t want to see black Americans as individuals, but as an incompetent racial monolith to be exploited for their own political gain.

Democrats attempted to sow racial discord and make American elections less secure to score political points. Robinson deserves a medal for eviscerating the attempt.

