Watch: Dems Lose It as MTG Begins Displaying Images from Hunter Biden's Laptop

 By Jack Davis  July 19, 2023 at 4:12pm
Show and tell — MTG style — brought the House down Wednesday.

During a House Oversight Committee hearing on the Internal Revenue Service’s investigation of Hunter Biden, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia produced a series of images showing Hunter Biden in multiple sexual situations while cavorting with prostitutes.

“Should we be displaying this, Mr. Chairman?” Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland grumbled at one point, according to the New York Post.

“Here is proof Hunter Biden paid prostitutes through his law firm, OWASCO PC, and trafficked his victims across state lines in violation of the Mann Act. Not only that, IRS whistleblowers confirm Hunter Biden committed tax fraud by deducting payments to prostitutes from OWASCO’s taxes,” Greene tweeted, along with a video of her presentation.

WARNING: The following video contains images that may be offensive to some readers. 

“Before we begin, I would like to let the committee and everyone watching at home [know] that parental discretion is advised,” Greene said.

Should more congressmen do what MTG did?

She noted that documents show Hunter Biden appeared to pay for prostitutes to travel across state lines, which she framed as a violation of the Mann Act.

“So when Hunter Biden paid for this woman to do this with him,“ Greene said as she held up images of Hunter Biden having sex with a woman,  “ … this is a violation of the Mann Act. This was prostitution.”

Greene then cited claims that Hunter Biden wrote off as a business deduction what he paid to prostitutes.

“Most most people write off … things for their taxes through their businesses, like a meal or, say, office supplies. But can you confirm for me that Hunter Biden had written off payments to prostitutes through his law firm?”

IRS whistleblower Joseph Ziegler said that was a question he could not answer.

Greene’s time ended without a response to her final question as she held a photo of Hunter Biden having sex as she asked whether he recorded videos of the sex sessions.

As with all things MTG, Twitter was divided between castigations and support.

During her presentation Greene said it was “troubling to me that the Department of Justice has brought no charges against Hunter Biden that will vindicate the rights of these women who are clearly victims under the law.”

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




