Watch: Dems Lose It as MTG Begins Displaying Images from Hunter Biden's Laptop

Show and tell — MTG style — brought the House down Wednesday.

During a House Oversight Committee hearing on the Internal Revenue Service’s investigation of Hunter Biden, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia produced a series of images showing Hunter Biden in multiple sexual situations while cavorting with prostitutes.

“Should we be displaying this, Mr. Chairman?” Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland grumbled at one point, according to the New York Post.

“Here is proof Hunter Biden paid prostitutes through his law firm, OWASCO PC, and trafficked his victims across state lines in violation of the Mann Act. Not only that, IRS whistleblowers confirm Hunter Biden committed tax fraud by deducting payments to prostitutes from OWASCO’s taxes,” Greene tweeted, along with a video of her presentation.

WARNING: The following video contains images that may be offensive to some readers.

Here is proof Hunter Biden paid prostitutes through his law firm, OWASCO PC, and trafficked his victims across state lines in violation of the Mann Act. Not only that, IRS whistleblowers confirm Hunter Biden committed tax fraud by deducting payments to prostitutes from OWASCO’s… pic.twitter.com/JAB0cPMNrM — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 19, 2023

“Before we begin, I would like to let the committee and everyone watching at home [know] that parental discretion is advised,” Greene said.

She noted that documents show Hunter Biden appeared to pay for prostitutes to travel across state lines, which she framed as a violation of the Mann Act.

“So when Hunter Biden paid for this woman to do this with him,“ Greene said as she held up images of Hunter Biden having sex with a woman, “ … this is a violation of the Mann Act. This was prostitution.”

Greene then cited claims that Hunter Biden wrote off as a business deduction what he paid to prostitutes.

“Most most people write off … things for their taxes through their businesses, like a meal or, say, office supplies. But can you confirm for me that Hunter Biden had written off payments to prostitutes through his law firm?”

IRS whistleblower Joseph Ziegler said that was a question he could not answer.

Greene’s time ended without a response to her final question as she held a photo of Hunter Biden having sex as she asked whether he recorded videos of the sex sessions.

As with all things MTG, Twitter was divided between castigations and support.

Your taxpayer dollars paid for Marjorie Taylor Greene to print Hunter Biden nudes on poster board so she could pull this stunt during a House hearing https://t.co/9fKooLJjrR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 19, 2023

🚨👇🏿🚨 According to @RepRaskin & @danielsgoldman, the explicit images of Hunter Biden presented by @RepMTG are TOO RACY for the Oversight Committee & demanded they go away. These are the same Democrats that want this material IN OUR KIDS’ SCHOOLS. Please spare me the outrage. pic.twitter.com/e7X0EF2xVg — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) July 19, 2023

During her presentation Greene said it was “troubling to me that the Department of Justice has brought no charges against Hunter Biden that will vindicate the rights of these women who are clearly victims under the law.”

