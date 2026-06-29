Watch: Dems Trot Out Biden at Gala, But Now He Can't Even Leave Podium Without Directions

Here’s your reminder that four more years of former President Joe Biden would have been inarguably disastrous.

The 46th president made an appearance over the weekend at the Maryland Democratic Party’s “Fight Back & Win Gala” that Fox News reports happened near Baltimore, Maryland.

That Saturday was a busy one for Maryland Democrats. The event was preceded by an eight-hour summit.

Its website tells visitors: “By day, the Summit brings together political operatives, community organizers, elected officials, advocates, voters, aspiring candidates, and more for immersive trainings, tactical sessions, and hands-on activations. It is built to ensure that Democrats win up and down the ballot.”

The gala itself capped off the day with four hours of “Maryland’s political leadership, elected officials, strategists, and change-makers for an elevated evening of alignment, recognition, and fellowship.”

In other words, you’ve got 12 hours of Democrat nonsense, and then Biden. That’s quite the Saturday. Per Fox News, Biden used his address to talk about — what a surprise — President Donald Trump.

He hit Trump for his “vanity projects,” including renovations to the White House and the restoration of the Reflecting Pool in front of the Lincoln Memorial, but footage circulating on social media will grab viewers’ attention for the sole reason of Biden’s decrepit state.

WARNING: The following footage contains language some viewers may find offensive.

Biden shouts during his speech at a Democrat Party gala, and then he gets confused while trying to exit the stage 🙄 pic.twitter.com/4qchEXxMQZ — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) June 28, 2026

After the former president told the audience to “get up, d*** it, get up,” adding Democrats should “continue this fight,” he proceeded in patented Biden fashion by speaking as one would write without putting spaces between each word.

There was something about Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, along with a bit about a seat in Congress before ending with an, “I love you. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Fox News posted footage of Biden’s exit separately — showing him trying to leave the stage without getting lost.

Former President Joe Biden appeared uncertain about where to exit the stage after delivering the keynote address at the Maryland Democratic Party’s “Fight Back & Win Gala” near Baltimore. After finishing his speech, Biden paused onstage, seeming unsure which direction to go… pic.twitter.com/2iXwengipV — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 28, 2026

If these comments about the president seem callous or denigrating, just remember where we were two years ago.

Nearly every left-wing media personality and Democrat politician was running damage control for him, insisting he was able to serve another term.

The excuses were ridiculous, to say the least. Former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, when asked about footage of Biden looking lost as ever during visits to France and Italy in June 2024, called them “cheap fakes,” meaning footage had been altered to portray the president poorly, per Newsweek.

Just a month prior, MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough, when Biden was still in the race for reelection, said he was “far beyond cogent. In fact, I think he’s better than he’s ever been.”

Of course, the Democrats could not hide after Biden’s debate with Trump in June 2024 went so poorly that they were forced to run former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Keep in mind when you see Biden now, this is who they wanted — for a time — as president in 2026.

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