Watch: Deputies on Dark Stretch of Road See Death Coming and Expertly Dodge It

Tragedy was narrowly averted on a Florida highway early Sunday when two members of law enforcement barely escaped being struck by a vehicle.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office posted about the incident on its Facebook page.

“Overnight, a VSO sergeant and FHP trooper were on the scene of a car vs. deer crash on I-95 when a SUV ran off the highway and just about ran them over,” the account said. FHP refers to the Florida Highway Patrol.

NEAR MISS ON 95: Overnight, a VSO sergeant & FHP trooper were on scene of a car vs. deer crash on I-95 when a SUV ran off the highway and just about ran them over. The SUV hit the VSO patrol vehicle, smashed into the back of the car that hit the deer, and then spun back onto 95. pic.twitter.com/Yb69s3h5Eg — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) April 13, 2025

“The SUV hit the VSO patrol vehicle, smashed into the back of the car that hit the deer, and then spun back onto I-95, where it came to rest,” the post said.

The post then added a message for drivers.

“PLEASE stay alert for emergency lights and move over for first responders, service vehicles and disabled vehicles on the side of the road,” the post said.

“This was a split second away from tragedy,” the post said.

The department posted another view of the incident, showing how little time the sergeant and trooper had to get out of the way.

Another angle of a close call on I-95 this weekend. #MoveOver pic.twitter.com/TRERPL4RWK — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) April 16, 2025

According to autoinsurance.com, about 487 road workers and first responders were killed by cars between 2020 and early 2024.

In the first two months of 2024 alone, the site reported that 10 first responders were struck and killed by cars.

For example, on Friday, a patrol officer with the Prince George’s County Police Department in Maryland was hit by a vehicle while directing traffic at a crash site, according to WJLA-TV.

The incident took place at about 3:30 a.m. Police said a driver whose breath alcohol concentration was at more than double the legal limit struck a police vehicle that had its emergency lights on.

The impact pushed the police vehicle into the police officer.

The injured officer was taken to a hospital after hitting a guardrail.

The driver was later taken into custody.

