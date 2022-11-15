Watch: DeSantis Breaks Silence, Responds to Criticism Ahead of Trump's Announcement

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis finally responded to a series of attacks from former President Donald Trump in the latest sign that the two GOP heavyweights could be headed for a 2024 presidential primary face-off.

The conservative governor won re-election resoundingly last week in a midterm in which Republicans nationwide underperformed expectations.

DeSantis was speaking at a launch event for an initiative for military families in his state on Tuesday.

In response to a question about Trump’s criticism, DeSantis brushed off his potential rival’s remarks without referring to him by name.

“One of the things I’ve learned in this job is when you’re leading, when you’re getting things done, you take incoming fire. That’s just the nature of it,” he said.

Ron DeSantis finally responds to Trump criticism ahead of the former president’s announcement tonight: “One of the things I’ve learned in this job is when you’re leading, when you’re getting things done, you take incoming fire, that’s just the nature of it.” pic.twitter.com/bVuoG4Fpht — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) November 15, 2022

DeSantis referred to criticism he’s received from the corporate media and said he’s used to tuning out such attacks as mere “noise.”

“Really, what matters is, are you leading? Are you getting in front of issues, are you delivering results for people, and are you standing up for folks? And if you do that, then none of that stuff matters.”

He also appeared to tout his success in the midterms.

“At the end of the day, I would just tell people to go check out the scoreboard from last Tuesday night,” DeSantis said.

Trump has threatened to release damaging information on DeSantis, claiming that he has dirt on his home state governor that only DeSantis’ wife would be privy to. He has also said a DeSantis presidential campaign would hurt the Republican Party.

The former president even openly referred to DeSantis as his “competitor” on a “Trump Force One” flight with members of the media before Election Day.

DeSantis has led in some Republican presidential primary polls taken after the midterms, a new development after Trump’s dominance in early polls.

2024 Presidential GOP Primary (+- vs from August 13) IA

DeSantis — 48% (+11)

Trump — 37% (-15) NH

DeSantis — 52% (+7)

Trump — 37% (-8) FL

DeSantis — 56% (+7)

Trump — 30% (-12) GA

DeSantis — 55% (+8)

Trump — 35% (-6)@WPAIntel | 11/11-13 | LV’shttps://t.co/SjR18Lhdnm — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) November 14, 2022

DeSantis also said Tuesday that the talk of rivalry between himself and Trump “gets a little bit overdone.”

Trump is slated to make an announcement from his Mar-a-Lago resort on Tuesday. It is considered likely that he will announce a comeback presidential campaign.

