Watch: DeSantis Loses It on Protester Who Calls Him 'Fascist': 'We Do Not Let Them Win'

 By Johnathan Jones  June 2, 2023 at 1:55pm
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis unloaded on a protester Friday as he talked about banning pornographic materials from public schools during a campaign stop in Lexington, South Carolina.

DeSantis was addressing a crowd about the left’s agenda, which all too often includes attempts at sexualizing children through school curriculums and library books.

He noted a number of books that contain graphic depictions of sex acts or push gender ideology have been barred from Florida elementary schools.

Many on the left have accused the governor of “book banning” for seeking to protect the innocence of children in his state.

During his remarks, DeSantis encountered a disruptive woman who labeled him a “fascist.”

“There’s bad stuff that’s getting into the schools. There’s pornography that’s getting into the schools. So the parents have had to blow the whistle in Florida,” he told the crowd as he addressed the issue.

As the governor commented on protecting children, a woman attempted to shout him down.

In one audible statement, she said, “You’re a f***ing fascist!”

DeSantis did not hold back in his retort.

“Yeah. Well, thank you. Thank you,” he said as the woman was apparently being removed from the venue.

The governor and 2024 presidential hopeful then unloaded on the woman as most of the crowd booed her.

“We’re not going to let you impose an agenda on our kids!” DeSantis said.

“We’re going to stand up for our kids,” the governor said. “We’re gonna make sure to do it right. That’s what we’re gonna do.”

He added, “Those people like that in Florida are the people we beat every single day on policy. We do not let ’em win. We win all these battles.

“We’re not letting them indoctrinate our kids. Not on our watch!”

DeSantis has challenged Democrats and the establishment media on claims he is “banning” books.

In a statement in March, the governor accused his detractors of attempting to use school curriculum to poison the minds of children.

“Exposing the ‘book ban’ hoax is important because it reveals that some are attempting to use our schools for indoctrination,” he said.

“In Florida, pornographic and inappropriate materials that have been snuck into our classrooms and libraries to sexualize our students violate our state education standards,” the governor said.

“Florida is the education state,” he said, “and that means providing students with a quality education free from sexualization and harmful materials that are not age appropriate.”

Last year, DeSantis backed the Parental Rights in Education Act, which, among other things, “prohibits classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in certain grade levels.”

Conversation