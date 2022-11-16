Parler Share
Commentary
Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump
Commentary
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks before U.S. President Donald Trump signs executive orders on prescription drug prices in the South Court Auditorium at the White House on July 24, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

Watch: DeSantis Masterfully Responds to Reporter's Question About 'GOP Civil War'

 By George Upper  November 16, 2022 at 11:40am
Parler Share

There are those in the mainstream media — and in the Republican Party itself — who seem to think that the GOP is headed for a “civil war,” with supporters of former President Donald Trump on one side versus other party leaders.

That may be so, but Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis doesn’t want to hear about it — at least not yet.

During a Wednesday news conference on hurricane relief, the governor was asked about Trump’s announcement the previous evening of his third candidacy for the White House and what that might mean for the party.

“Governor, it may appear that there may be a civil war brewing with the GOP, with people having to choose between you and Donald Trump,” a reporter said in the closing minutes of the event.

“No, look: “We just finished this election, OK? People just need to chill out a little bit on some of this stuff, I mean seriously,” DeSantis said, to cheers and applause from some of those gathered for the news conference. “We just ran an election, we have this Georgia runoff coming, which is very important for Republicans to win that Georgia runoff.”

Trending:
We Were Right: WaPo Quietly Admits the Truth About Trump's Documents After the Election

Of course, DeSantis is a politician with a national presence and plans of his own for the future, so he wasn’t going to let the moment slide without also giving a bit of a campaign speech himself.

“I mean, I know, around the country, Florida was kind of the biggest bright spot,” he said. “It was not so bright in many other parts of the country. It was a substandard performance [by Republican candidates] given the dynamics that are in play.

“So hopefully we’ll be able to do that, but I think what people like me, who have been given the opportunity to continue, is, OK, let’s do something with that,” he said.

Do you agree with DeSantis?

DeSantis then did what he’s done consistently, at least in public — focused on issues and results, rather than politics or personalities.

“And the reason why we won historic victory is at the end of the day, we led, we delivered, and we had your back when you needed us,” he argued. “That is why we won big.”

You can see his comments here (or click here for more video of the event, but with poorer-quality audio and video):

We can argue — and if past experience is any indication, we will argue for a goodly part of the next couple of years — about who the best GOP candidate will be for 2024. It might be Donald Trump, or Ron DeSantis, or someone else who hasn’t even risen yet to national prominence. (I’d say it would be hard to find any space for a third possibility in the current environment, but I’d also say it would be unwise ever to rule out such a possibility in American politics.)

Related:
Jordan Peterson Gives Piers Morgan His Assessment of Trump, Reveals If He's a Psychopath

There are a few points that aren’t really arguable, however: DeSantis did win big in Florida, beating former Rep. Charlie Crist by 19.41 points, the largest margin in modern Florida gubernatorial politics.

He also won Miami-Dade County by over 11 points. No Republican has won that country in 20 years.

In contrast, Donald Trump beat President Joe Biden in 2020 by 3.36 points in 2020, and lost Miami-Dade County to Biden by 7.33 points.

That does not, of course, necessarily mean that DeSantis is a better choice for Republican presidential nominee than Trump in 2024. But it certainly seems to indicate that DeSantis has an edge over Trump in Florida, whose 29 electoral votes alone represent more than 10 percent of those needed to win the Oval Office.

Who has the edge on getting the other 241 Electoral College votes needed to win? Well, I guess that’s the part we’ll be arguing about for the next couple of years.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
George Upper
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and an occasional co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He now lives in central North Carolina with his wife and a Maine Coon named Princess Leia, for whose name he is not responsible. He is active in the teaching and security ministries in his church and is a lifetime member of the NRA. In his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




Elon Musk Publicly Hangs Jimmy Fallon Out to Dry After Viral Hashtag Sends the Internet Ablaze
Watch: DeSantis Masterfully Responds to Reporter's Question About 'GOP Civil War'
Fit and Healthy Girl, 10, Dies Suddenly After Collapsing at School
Ivanka Trump Makes a Political Announcement of Her Own as Her Dad Launches 2024 Run
Dems' Second-Biggest Donor Bet It All on the Line - It Took Just Days for 94% to Vanish
See more...

Conversation