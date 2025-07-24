The father of a 12-year-old Little Leaguer has gone to court to overturn a suspension handed down to his son for a bat flip.

Marco Rocco of Haddonfield, New Jersey, tossed his bat into the air after hitting a two-run home run on July 16, according to the Associated Press.

Initially, Marco was called out, then after an appeal, the runs were counted, but the boy was ejected from the game and given a one-game suspension because his actions were considered “unsportsmanlike” and “horseplay.”

Marco Rocco, a star player on Haddonfield (NJ) Little League Team — the reigning state champs — was suspended for his bat flip ahead of Thursday’s state championship game. His father is seeking an emergency temporary restraining order that will allow him to play. Above is… pic.twitter.com/vMIcVZciT8 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 22, 2025

His family went to court to seek an injunction so Marco can play in the New Jersey state tournament.

The tournament begins Thursday night.

“All we’re asking for is that the suspension be lifted so he can play in the game,” Joe Rocco said, noting that not only has Marco done this in the past without punishment, but social media postings by Little League show others doing what his son did.

“They promote bat flips. The kids see major leaguers doing it. It’s part of the game. He was just emulating what he saw,” he said, adding that his son was “distraught.”

“He was so confused,” Joe Rocco said. “He didn’t understand what was going on. On the car ride home, he was saying, ‘How can that be against the rules? If I knew I was breaking the rules, I never would have done it.’”

Little League officials are not backing down, saying they support the umpires who made the call

“As this is active litigation, it’s premature to comment on the specifics of this case at this time,” a representative said in a statement sent to NJ.com.

“Little League International Tournament rules serve as the guide for any determination regarding conduct, of which fall distinctly under the discretion of the umpires. As an organization we must consistently honor the judgment of the umpires to ensure fairness across all games at all levels of play,” Little League said.

Rocco said the lawsuit came after Little League would not listen to his pleas to resolve the issue.

“They said, ‘No, we’re not doing that,’ and basically, that they’re not willing to compromise in any way,” Rocco said.

“He’s played Little League his whole life, and his dream is to make it to the World Series in Williamsport,” he said. “We’re in the state finals and are a couple of steps away. We’re on our way there, and now, they tell him he can’t play.”

Rocco said the lawsuit is part of showing how family sticks up for family.

“He doesn’t understand why he was ejected from the game. I told him sometimes life isn’t fair, but I’ll go to bat for you,” the Courier-Post.

