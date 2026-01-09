Watch: 'Devout' Christian Jenny McCarthy Gives Priceless Response to Whether She'd Return to 'The View'

Veteran actress Jenny McCarthy, formerly a Playboy Playmate and now a devoted Christian, has faced down many unpleasant challenges.

From the vaccine industry to the propaganda press that shields it from all inquiry, let alone criticism, McCarthy has taken on large and dishonest organizations that would silence her if they could.

As far as unpleasant challenges go, however, McCarthy has drawn the line at returning to ABC’s “The View.”

“Over. My. Dead. Body,” she said, “would I ever step foot in that place.”

McCarthy made those comments in an episode of “The Katie Miller Podcast,” posted to YouTube on Wednesday.

Actually, it would be more accurate to say that the veteran actress sang those first four words, adding melodic emphasis to the word “body” to signal her absolute refusal to ever again appear on “The View.”

McCarthy and Miller (who is the wife of Stephen Miller, homeland security advisor to President Donald Trump), covered a variety of topics in the nearly hour-long interview, including vaccines and the Make America Healthy Again movement. Readers may watch the interview in the YouTube video below. The relevant segment about “The View” began around the 40:15 mark.







Without venturing to guess what, if anything, goes on in the mind of the long-running daytime talk show’s average viewer, one may at least guess that fans of “The View” associate the show with current co-hosts and screeching liberal hags Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, and Sunny Hostin, rather than with McCarthy.

Nonetheless, the former Playboy Playmate did appear as a co-hostess for 210 episodes between 2004 and 2016.

Of course, McCarthy need not worry about “The View” inviting her back even as a guest, let alone as co-host.

The veteran actress recalled her discomfort, for instance, when “The View” went overtly political during her first year there. She said she hardly considered herself political at the time.

“I’m much more political now, in terms of having opinions,” McCarthy told Miller, “because of, thank God, our latest administration [which] has helped so much.”

In other words, Behar, Goldberg, Hostin, and company could never get McCarthy to bash Trump. Thus, from their perspective, why bother bringing her back?

Furthermore, last month on the “Culture Apothecary” podcast with host Alex Clark, McCarthy, overwhelmed with emotion, revealed that the Sept. 10 assassination of conservative Christian icon Charlie Kirk affected her deeply. Though raised Catholic and already inclined to prayer, she “completely surrendered” to Jesus following Kirk’s murder.

Readers may view McCarthy’s comments on Kirk in the YouTube video below. The relevant segment began around the 1:03:48 mark.







McCarthy, suffice it to say, is one of us. Hence, her adamant refusal to return to a show like “The View.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.