Watch: DHS Sec. Kristi Noem Personally Interrogates Illegal Alien Pedophile - Remember When Mayorkas Never Did This?

 By Samuel Short  October 8, 2025 at 5:26am
It would be incomprehensible to believe that former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas would personally interrogate an illegal alien pedophile and promise him that he will be brought to justice.

Footage circulating on social media platform X shows current DHS Secretary Krisi Noem doing just that.

On Tuesday, journalist Nick Sortor uploaded footage of Noem — along with a translator — talking to a man handcuffed in the back of a police vehicle.

Noem began by asking the man how long he had been in the United States and how many times he had crossed the border illegally between Mexico and the U.S.

The man responded by saying he had crossed five times and had been in the country for seven years.

“Is he a convicted sex offender here?” the secretary asked, receiving a “yes” in reply.

Is Secretary Noem doing a good job so far?

When Noem asked, “What was your crime in this country?” the response was simply, “a minor.”

When asked if the man was aware it was also a crime to be here illegally, he answered in the affirmative.

Noem proceeded to discover the man was 37, unmarried, and childless. He stated he did not have any gang affiliation and laughed at the question when it was translated.

“You will be brought to justice and prosecuted for your crimes,” Noem promised.

Our current DHS secretary has made a point to be in the field since taking office.

Although some would scoff that this is political theater, the results speak for themselves. DHS reported in September that 2 million illegal aliens have been deported or self-deported.

Watch: Noem Is Forcing Portland Mayor's Hand on Antifa, Promises 4x More Feds if He Won't Do His Job

Noem is getting them out; Mayorkas let more of them in.

In April, the Senate Judiciary Committee released a report saying under Mayorkas and former President Joe Biden, along with former border czar Vice President Kamala Harris, 233,000 children were unaccounted for under the Unaccompanied Alien Children program.

This would leave them vulnerable to trafficking as the country saw a major uptick in cartel crossings along with pedophiles like the man above, not to mention a host of other criminals — like murderers and rapists.

Mayorkas might as well have not shown up to work for four years, with as much evil as he let into our country.

Again, while some may roll their eyes at Noem’s time on camera and her making a point to be in the field, her DHS has a lot to be proud of.

Unfortunately, there still more people out there willing to do harm.

The people who have lost their lives to these criminals will not come back, and that is something the previous administration will have to answer for someday.

As Noem said, her mission now can be bringing illegal aliens like this to justice.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




