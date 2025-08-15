Watch Diners Confront 'Communist' NYC Mayoral Candidate Mamdani in Restaurant Showdown: 'Scumbag!'

New York City mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani, a far-left socialist Democrat, was heckled Thursday while visiting Staten Island.

Mamdani, who has taken extreme stances on the state of Israel, was called a “Jew hater” and “scumbag” during the confrontation.

He was also labeled a communist by angry locals in the GOP stronghold.

The heated exchanges were captured on video and widely circulated on X.

WARNING: The following video contains language some viewers might find offensive.

“There’s the communist,” a protester yelled inside a Staten Island restaurant.

“You are not welcome, you Jew-hating piece of s***,” he added.

Watch Muslim Socialist NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani get BOOED out of a restaurant in Staten Island "There's the communist… You are not welcome… you Jew-hating piece of sh*t… you hate this country."pic.twitter.com/3zfeWojySq — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 14, 2025

The man confronted him with more profanity-laced remarks.

“Let me tell you something, f***bag, you are not welcome on this f***ing island,” the man said.

“You hate this f***ing country, you hate this f***ing island,” he added.

The New York Post reported that Mamdani was leaving the Istanbul Bay Authentic Mediterranean Restaurant when another protester, wearing a Trump t-shirt, shouted at him.

“Go back to where you came from. We don’t want you on Staten Island,” she said.

Mamdani currently holds a double-digit lead over Andrew Cuomo in the mayoral race.

Current Mayor Eric Adams remains in single digits in polling.

The Democratic candidate’s platform includes proposals for rent control and government-operated grocery stores.

Zohran Mamdani greeted with jeers as he takes anti-Trump tour to Staten Island https://t.co/NouWOEYTsQ pic.twitter.com/zz2kt9wbvm — New York Post (@nypost) August 13, 2025

“As Mayor, Zohran will create a network of city-owned grocery stores focused on keeping prices low, not making a profit,” his campaign website reads.

“Without having to pay rent or property taxes, they will reduce overhead and pass on savings to shoppers,” the site continues. “They will buy and sell at wholesale prices, centralize warehousing and distribution, and partner with local neighborhoods on products and sourcing.”

Mamdani also called for the NYPD to be defunded before announcing his run for mayor.

His positions have earned him both national criticism and support. Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren has endorsed his campaign.

Staten Island is a Republican enclave as far as the boroughs of New York City are concerned.

