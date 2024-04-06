I don’t typically allow myself to engage in schadenfreude, that mysterious sense of pleasure fallen mankind sometimes derives from the misfortune of others.

But it’s especially difficult to resist when it happens to a Frenchman. In France. In front of his entire country. Including its president.

Is it just me? Maybe. If so, you can skip to some other story on The Western Journal — there are plenty of good ones to pick from — and not both to scroll down to the video below.

Still with me? OK, then here’s what you need to know to understand the context of the video below, as reported by The Guardian:

“The French diver Alexis Jandard slipped on a diving board during the inauguration of an Olympic swimming pool in Saint-Denis. The pool and Olympic Aquatic Center was inaugurated on Thursday by the President, Emmanuel Macron, ahead of the 2024 games in Paris.”

That should be all you need to know to enjoy fully the following 23 seconds of schadenfreude:







Ouch.

“It’s a stroke of bad luck,” Jandard told Le Parisien, according to the Guardian. “I left my DNA and there must still be a bit of my back on the board. But it’s OK, it’s just scratches. I didn’t hurt myself and that’s the most important thing.

“Tomorrow I’m going back to training,” he added.

That sounds like a good idea.

Jandard later posted to X, thanking fans for their support and joking that his back was fine, but his ego … not so much. (Trust me; that’s how it translates, more or less.)

Merci pour la force ! pour info mon dos va bien, mon ego lui .. 😂😭 — Alexis Jandard (@AlexisJandard) April 4, 2024

He also used the accident as a “teachable moment” on Instagram, showing a video of a flawless dive labeled “social media” and then his own flub — and the scrapes on his back — labeled “reality.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexis Jandard (@alexis_jandard)

As I consider social media one of the main mental health issues in American culture — because that’s precisely what it is — I admit I was forced to like Jandard a little more after seeing that post.

But I’ll also admit to having enjoyed my brief moment of schadenfreude first.

