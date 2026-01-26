Watch: Disgraceful Tim Walz Says 'The Diary of Anne Frank' Is Playing Out in MN, Won't Admit ICE Is Arresting Child Molesters and Murderers

For all Democrats bragged about Gov. Tim Walz’s years as an educator, it’s a good thing he didn’t teach English.

The Minnesota chief executive, whose watch included a welfare fraud scandal that robbed potentially billions from Minnesota and American taxpayers, launched a rhetorical salvo Sunday against President Donald Trump and Immigration and Customs Enforcement by using one of the best-known symbols of Holocaust history.

And — true to “knucklehead” form — he got the comparison completely wrong.

As Fox News reported, Walz was engaged in a lengthy discourse about Saturday’s shooting of an anti-ICE protester in Minneapolis — a discourse that was equally partisan and predictable — when he strayed into the dark days of World War II.

“We have got children in Minnesota hiding in their houses, afraid to go outside. Many of us grew up reading that story of Anne Frank,” Walz said.

“Somebody is going to write that children’s story about Minnesota, and there’s one person who can end this now.”

Yes, this is a real comment from the Governor of Minnesota. Tim Walz: “Children are hiding in their houses afraid. We grew up reading the story of Anne Frank. Somebody’s going to write that story about Minnesota.”

pic.twitter.com/tG6q1VICYr — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 25, 2026

It’s an intellectual obscenity, even by Walz’s standards.

Very briefly put, Anne Frank was a Jewish girl born in Germany in 1929 who fled with her family to Amsterdam after the Nazis took power. With the German occupation of the Netherlands, the family went into hiding in Amsterdam from 1942 to 1944, but were eventually betrayed and arrested.

She died in Germany’s Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in 1945.

There is literally nothing in that story that relates to the illegal immigration crackdown that Walz, his Democratic Party, and leftist street thugs who storm Christian churches and scream the “F-word” in public, are doing everything they can to hinder.

The targets of ICE operations are illegal aliens — many of whom are violent criminals, murderers, child molesters, child rapists, welfare fraud grifters, or thieves. Democrats will never admit that.

More to the point, the administration behind the ICE operations is not an invading power — it’s the duly elected president of the United States, who ran a campaign with illegal immigration at the forefront.

And while no rational person can fault the children of Minnesota’s illegal immigrants for being where their parents took them, it’s a depraved level of intellectual dishonesty that would compare them to the Jews who fled Germany with the rise of Hitler — only to have his forces overtake them elsewhere.

Even a passing acquaintance with the story of Anne Frank — a story taught in English classrooms around the country — would make the comparison impossible for an honest man.

It drew plenty of critics on social media.

Tim Walz compares enforcing immigration law to Anne Frank because once again, he is committed to making things worse, distracting from his record, and inflaming tensions with every single press conference Just an incomparably idiotic person

pic.twitter.com/79ZxrMgIO0 — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) January 25, 2026

BREAKING: Tim Walz just disgustingly said ICE is like Nazi Germany “Many of us grew up reading that story of Anne Frank. Somebody’s going to write that children’s story about Minnesota!” HE’S INCITING MORE VIOLENCE. Arrest Tim Walz. pic.twitter.com/lLvkXBLtUM — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 25, 2026

Tim Walz you are a disgrace. Comparing this to Anne Frank’s life experience is absurd. — Brian Hegseth (@BrianHegseth) January 25, 2026



But if Walz has proven anything to the country since his foray into national politics on the Democratic ticket in 2024, it’s that honesty isn’t his strong suit.

From questionable descriptions of his experiences in China (no, he wasn’t at Tiananmen Square in 1989), to his National Guard rank, to his supposed “wartime service” in the Iraq War’s Italian Front, Walz has shown he is not to be trusted on just about anything related to his personal life.

With the explosion of Minnesota’s fraud scandal — a scandal based overwhelmingly in the state’s Somali immigrant population — he’s proven to the rest of the country that he’s not to be trusted in the profession of politics.

This is the former teacher and “coach” Democrats tried to convince Americans was actually ready to be a heartbeat away from the presidency.

But he’s either so ignorant or so shameless that he can take one of the best-known stories of unjust persecution of the 20th century and twist it into an allegory against legitimate law enforcement in the 21st.

It’s a perversion of history, of morality, and common sense.

And like everything else Walz and the Democratic Party are doing when it comes to the ICE crackdown, the former educator’s speech is a failure.

