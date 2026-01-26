Share
Commentary
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz seen in a March photo, made yet another ridiculous claim, this time involving Holocaust victim Anne Frank.
Commentary
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz seen in a March photo, made yet another ridiculous claim, this time involving Holocaust victim Anne Frank. (Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images)

Watch: Disgraceful Tim Walz Says 'The Diary of Anne Frank' Is Playing Out in MN, Won't Admit ICE Is Arresting Child Molesters and Murderers

 By Joe Saunders  January 26, 2026 at 11:20am
Share

For all Democrats bragged about Gov. Tim Walz’s years as an educator, it’s a good thing he didn’t teach English.

The Minnesota chief executive, whose watch included a welfare fraud scandal that robbed potentially billions from Minnesota and American taxpayers, launched a rhetorical salvo Sunday against President Donald Trump and Immigration and Customs Enforcement by using one of the best-known symbols of Holocaust history.

And — true to “knucklehead” form — he got the comparison completely wrong.

As Fox News reported, Walz was engaged in a lengthy discourse about Saturday’s shooting of an anti-ICE protester in Minneapolis — a discourse that was equally partisan and predictable — when he strayed into the dark days of World War II.

“We have got children in Minnesota hiding in their houses, afraid to go outside. Many of us grew up reading that story of Anne Frank,” Walz said.

“Somebody is going to write that children’s story about Minnesota, and there’s one person who can end this now.”

It’s an intellectual obscenity, even by Walz’s standards.

Very briefly put, Anne Frank was a Jewish girl born in Germany in 1929 who fled with her family to Amsterdam after the Nazis took power. With the German occupation of the Netherlands, the family went into hiding in Amsterdam from 1942 to 1944, but were eventually betrayed and arrested.

She died in Germany’s Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in 1945.

There is literally nothing in that story that relates to the illegal immigration crackdown that Walz, his Democratic Party, and leftist street thugs who storm Christian churches and scream the “F-word” in public, are doing everything they can to hinder.

Related:
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and AG Keith Ellison Set to Testify Before Congress About Massive Fraud Allegations

The targets of ICE operations are illegal aliens — many of whom are violent criminals, murderers, child molesters, child rapists, welfare fraud grifters, or thieves. Democrats will never admit that.

More to the point, the administration behind the ICE operations is not an invading power — it’s the duly elected president of the United States, who ran a campaign with illegal immigration at the forefront.

And while no rational person can fault the children of Minnesota’s illegal immigrants for being where their parents took them, it’s a depraved level of intellectual dishonesty that would compare them to the Jews who fled Germany with the rise of Hitler — only to have his forces overtake them elsewhere.

Even a passing acquaintance with the story of Anne Frank — a story taught in English classrooms around the country — would make the comparison impossible for an honest man.

It drew plenty of critics on social media.


But if Walz has proven anything to the country since his foray into national politics on the Democratic ticket in 2024, it’s that honesty isn’t his strong suit.

From questionable descriptions of his experiences in China (no, he wasn’t at Tiananmen Square in 1989), to his National Guard rank, to his supposed “wartime service” in the Iraq War’s Italian Front, Walz has shown he is not to be trusted on just about anything related to his personal life.

With the explosion of Minnesota’s fraud scandal — a scandal based overwhelmingly in the state’s Somali immigrant population — he’s proven to the rest of the country that he’s not to be trusted in the profession of politics.

This is the former teacher and “coach” Democrats tried to convince Americans was actually ready to be a heartbeat away from the presidency.

But he’s either so ignorant or so shameless that he can take one of the best-known stories of unjust persecution of the 20th century and twist it into an allegory against legitimate law enforcement in the 21st.

It’s a perversion of history, of morality, and common sense.

And like everything else Walz and the Democratic Party are doing when it comes to the ICE crackdown, the former educator’s speech is a failure.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




Dem Narrative Turns Nightmare: IDs of Agents Who Shot Pretti Published - Egg on Faces of Every Single Dem, Anti-ICEer, and Wokester if Report Is Correct
Major Search Underway After Mother of 'Today' Show Co-Host Savannah Guthrie Goes Missing
Raging Leftist Keith Olbermann Shows His True Colors, Smears Melania Trump Over Her Accent
Police Have Identified the Substance Sprayed on Ilhan Omar
Obama-Era Report on ICE-Related Deaths Proves How Hypocritical Hysteria Over Alex Pretti's Death Really Is
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation