Watch Disgusted Legal Immigrant Nuke Raskin from Orbit: 'My Time Is Valuable' - 'Why Did You Have Me Here?'

Sometimes an unexpected American hero appears in the form of an entrepreneur with roots in West Africa.

On Wednesday, that brilliant new hero rhetorically eviscerated one of the most disgusting villains to inhabit the U.S. Congress.

During a House Judiciary Committee meeting, Senegalese-American entrepreneur Magatte Wade, a U.S. citizen since 2018, excoriated unhinged Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland for wasting her time with a diatribe against Elon Musk, owner of the social media platform X and head of President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency.

“I want to say, then, why did you have me here?” Wade asked in a clip posted to X.

Earlier in the clip, Raskin had denounced Musk as a “fourth branch of government.” Thus, Wade rightfully wondered why the congressman would obsess over Musk during a hearing focused on regulation.

“As an entrepreneur, my time is valuable,” she added. “I came here because I thought we were going to talk about the regulatory state and why it matters.”

Indeed, Wade had prepared a written statement of her proposed testimony.

In that statement, she called for “a sense of urgency regarding the need for streamlined regulatory and administrative rules for business.”

Moreover, she expressed deep concern for African and especially American prosperity.

“As an immigrant, I love the U.S. more than anywhere in the world. It is critically important to me that the U.S. remain a prosperous global leader in innovation. As I work to transform Africa into a region of prosperity and innovation by means of creating the best business environment in the world, I demand that my adopted country keep up!” she concluded.

Nowhere in that written statement did she mention Musk. Hence her exasperation with Raskin.

“So you need to make up your mind on that. And I’m deeply offended by what you said there,” Wade told the Democrat congressman during her oral testimony.

Moments later, she delivered more music to conservatives’ ears.

“My continent, Africa, is the poorest region in the world today because it happens to be the most over-regulated region in the world,” Wade said.

How dare she bother Raskin with the actual purpose of the hearing!

HOLY MOLY!!! Magatte Wade dropped a nuke on Jamie Raskin at the House Judiciary hearing when he went off-topic to attack Elon Musk. “As an entrepreneur, my time is valuable. I came here because I thought we were going to talk about the regulatory state and why it matters. So you… pic.twitter.com/kSKmPlBKkC — George (@BehizyTweets) February 12, 2025

Raskin, of course, rates as one of the House’s most unapologetic tyrants.

In August, for instance, he suggested that Congress might refuse to certify Trump’s victory should he win the 2024 election. Raskin used phrases like “bodyguards for everybody” and “civil-war conditions.”

Then, last month, he floated the equally absurd and dangerous theory that Trump had pardoned those persecuted on account of the Capitol incursion of Jan. 6, 2021, because, in the congressman’s words, the president wanted a “reserve army of political foot soldiers.”

In other words, Raskin belongs in a mental institution. (Then again, Democrats control nearly half of Congress, so he already inhabits something resembling one.)

Of course, the most delicious part of Wade’s testimony is that it came from a black woman. By Democrats’ own DEI-obsessed rules, therefore, Raskin could not retaliate against her. He had to sit there and take it.

Above all, the brilliant-sounding Wade knows Raskin’s kind. She hails from Africa, so she recognizes a tyrant when she sees one.

In sum, Americans found a new hero on Wednesday. Now, perhaps, Musk’s DOGE might benefit from her services. We need all the talented patriots we can find.

