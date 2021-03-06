Login
Watch: Disturbing Video Shows Adult Guiding Child Through 'The GayBCs' Alphabet Book

By C. Douglas Golden
Published March 6, 2021 at 2:41pm
That’s it for Dr. Seuss.

Sure, only six of his books are being taken out of print, and just two of those are worth reading, if you ask me: “And to Think that I Saw it on Mulberry Street” and “If I Ran the Zoo.”

But the writing’s on the wall.

Take a 2019 study, according to CNN, that looked at “50 books by Dr. Seuss and found 43 out of the 45 characters of color have ‘characteristics aligning with the definition of Orientalism,’ or the stereotypical, offensive portrayal of Asia. The two ‘African’ characters, the study says, both have anti-Black characteristics.”

Also, “Hop on Pop” sounds pretty paternalistic. Just sayin’.

TRENDING: McConnell Out? Insiders Drop Bomb, May Not Finish Out Term: Report

What to do, then? Robin DiAngelo hasn’t come out with a “White Fragility” pop-up book yet, so you’re going to need something to indoctrinate your child before DiAngelo monetizes that product.

Thankfully, M.L. Webb has just the thing for you: “The GayBCs,” a way for readers as young as 4 years old to learn every letter in the alphabet in terms of how it relates to LGBT issues.

And now it’s going viral, thanks to a video of a child reading through it with more than a bit of aid from an adult.

And yes, it’s a real book.

“A playdate extravaganza transforms into a celebration of friendship, love, and identity as four friends sashay out of all the closets, dress up in a wardrobe fit for kings and queens, and discover the wonder of imagination,” the book’s description on Amazon reads.

“From A is for Ally to F is for Family to Q is for Queer, debut author/illustrator M. L. Webb’s bright illustrations and lively, inclusive poems delight in the beauty of embracing one’s truest self. A glossary in the back offers opportunity for further discussion of terms and identities.

“The GayBCs is perfect for fans of ‘A Is for Activist’ and ‘Feminist Baby’ — showing kids and adults alike that every identity is worthy of being celebrated.”

Those are both real books, too; Amazon also recommended I check out “The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish.” Which leads to the question, is that a bit too meta and/or recursive for Drag Queen Story Hour? Or just about right?

RELATED: Piers Morgan Nukes Gender Woke Crowd on-Air, Blasts 'Imbeciles Destroying the World'

By the way, “The GayBCs” don’t necessarily have to have anything to do with being gay.

Some letters do. C is for “coming out.” G is for “gay.” L is for “lesbian.” O is for “orientation.” Q is for “queer.”

Would you let your child read this book?

When we get to D is for “drag” — well, first of all, let’s save some air for “The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish,” OK?

I is for “intersex” — which is, per Merriam-Webster, “the condition (such as that occurring in congenital adrenal hyperplasia or androgen insensitivity syndrome) of either having both male and female gonadal tissue in one individual or of having the gonads of one sex and external genitalia that is of the other sex or is ambiguous.”

This is a discrete physical condition. Whether or not you believe homosexuality is an inveterate human quality, it isn’t something that can be physically diagnosed by a doctor.

We go the other way when we say that N is for “non-binary” and T is for “trans.” To the extent science exists on non-binary gender identification and transgenderism, it’s weak — and it also has nothing to do with being gay except that it’s linked in the nebulous universe of “LGBT issues.”

Beyond that, however, this is indoctrination — it’s telling your child what to believe. Beyond that, I found the description on Amazon interesting, about how “every identity is worthy of being celebrated.”

Let’s say I gave my child a book about biblical morality — one which mentions that marriage is defined as being between a man and a woman. It’s part of their identity in Christ, right? I’m sure we can all get together and celebrate that.

On Twitter, users weren’t particularly thrilled with the indoctrination of “The GayBCs” to the young reader:

Look at the bright side, though: At least they’ll never have to witness “And to Think that I Saw it on Mulberry Street.”

Thank heavens for small mercies.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal for four years.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal for four years. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
