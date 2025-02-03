Watch: DNC Leader Hopelessly Struggles to Explain Gender Rules to Crowd, Then It All Falls Apart Before Their Very Eyes

Leadership by quota is in the DNA of the DNC.

Outgoing Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison spelled out the rules Saturday as Democrats met and selected Minnesota Democratic Party Chair Ken Martin the new chair of the DNC, according to Fox News.

“We have an amazing group of new officers. So far, as you know, our three at large vice chair positions are used to ensure gender balance among seven offices: treasury, secretary, national finance chair, and vice chair for civic engagement and voter participation, and the three at-large vice chairs,” he said.

“Our rules specify that when we have a non-binary candidate or officer, the non-binary individual is counted as neither male nor female, and the remaining six offices must be gender balanced with the results of the previous four elections,” he said in a video posted to X.

I can’t believe what I just listened to. The DNC Leader interrupted the party election to tell members that not enough non-binary candidates have been elected, so they MUST now vote for one. “With the results of the previous four elections, our elected officers are currently two… pic.twitter.com/8CelMVzyE6 — George (@BehizyTweets) February 1, 2025

“Our elected officers are currently two male and two female. In order to be gender balanced, we must, we must elect one male, one female, and one person of any gender,” he said.

“So, again, this is what we have to do for this vice chair race. We have to let one male, one female, and one person of any gender,” he said.

Democrats have long had race/sex/identity quotas for @dnc. They firmly believe in judging ppl solely on their appearance/sexual preference. It’s disgusting, but it’s nothing new. https://t.co/0xciZiV3cj — ConservativeNotCrazy (@IAMMGraham) February 2, 2025

“To ensure our process accounts for male, female, and non-binary candidates, we conferred with our RBC co-chair, our LGBT caucus co-chair, and others to ensure that the process is inclusive and meets the gender balance requirements in our rules. To do this, our process will be slightly different than the one outlined to you earlier this week, but I hope you will see that in practice, it is simple and transparent,” he said.

“The order of balloting is designed to ensure equal access to the ballot regardless of gender identity,” he said.

🚨DNC GENDER QUOTAS The livestream of the DNC officer vote confirms that yes, this is real. The Democrat Party has gender quotas to achieve parity between men, women, and “all other genders.” Rather than just allowing members to democratically elect officials, they are… https://t.co/HMaIoHQt6c — Tyler O’Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) February 2, 2025

“As we must elect a candidate of any gender, as well as one male and one female vice chair, we will first ask members to elect a candidate of any gender on the first ballot. Any candidate, male, female, or non-binary can be elected on that ballot,” he said.

“After a candidate is elected on the first ballot, we will have one officer of the three, so we will not, then we will know which position is filled of the one male, one female, and one vice chair of any gender,” he said, adding that the second ballot “would also be for a candidate of any gender.”

The third ballot, he said, will be filled with a male if no man has been chosen to date, or a woman, if no female had been chosen to date.

🚨🇺🇸DNC LEADERSHIP VOTE TURNS INTO A WOKE MUSICAL—WITH GENDER RULES AND CRINGE SINGING! The Democratic National Committee just held its leadership vote, but instead of fixing their total collapse in 2024, they turned it into a beyond parody talent show featuring gender quotas,… pic.twitter.com/KzubCGBTYz — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 2, 2025

Anti-gun zealot David Hogg was elected as one of three DNC vice chairs, according to the party.

Elected along with Hogg were Pennsylvania state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta and Artie Blanco. Reyna Walters-Morgan was elected vice chair for civic engagement and voter participation. Virginia McGregor was elected treasurer. Jason Rae was elected secretary, and Chris Korge was elected national finance chair.

